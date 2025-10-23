Jack Rawlings ACSI announced as new president of the CISI Essex branch committee

Oct 23, 2025: The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Rawlings ACSI as president of the CISI’s Essex branch. He takes over the role from David Madgwick, Chartered MCSI, who has led the branch since 2022.

Jack brings over a decade of experience in investments, crypto assets, and regulatory compliance. He is currently an executive director at Swissquote and plays a significant role in the management and oversight of the listed Swiss banking group’s UK subsidiary.

The CISI Essex region comprises over 1,200 members, making it the third largest in the UK. Jack has been involved with the committee for eight years and has been a key voice in the committee’s work for the Young Professionals’ Network. His work has involved assisting young professionals with their developmental skills, advising on how to thrive in their financial services career, and helping companies to steer their businesses in a new direction through effective change management.