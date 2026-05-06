Jaishankar Highlights Strong India–Suriname Civilisational Ties

Paramaribo (Suriname), May 6 (BNP): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on his first official visit to Suriname, emphasized the strong historical and cultural bonds between the two countries, describing the relationship as one rooted in shared heritage and enduring people-to-people connections.

Pic Credit: https://x.com/DrSJaishankar

He noted that India’s engagement with Suriname goes beyond traditional diplomacy, reflecting deep civilisational linkages shaped by migration history and cultural affinity, particularly among the Indian-origin community in the Caribbean and South American region.

The Minister highlighted that these longstanding ties continue to serve as a foundation for expanding cooperation in key areas such as trade, development partnership, digital initiatives, capacity building, and cultural exchange.

Reaffirming India’s commitment, Jaishankar said both nations are working to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore new avenues of collaboration that benefit their people.

The visit is seen as part of India’s broader outreach to deepen engagement with partner countries through cultural and developmental diplomacy.