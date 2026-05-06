Cygnet.One launches AI-powered Litigation Management Platform to address rising tax disputes in India

India, May 06: Cygnet.One, a provider of tax technology and enterprise digital solutions, today announced the launch of its AI–powered Litigation Management Solution (LMS), designed to help Indian enterprises manage the growing volume and complexity of tax litigation across indirect tax regimes.

The launch comes as India’s tax ecosystem becomes increasingly digitized and data driven. With the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and system-led scrutiny, enterprises are receiving a higher volume of notices across multiple authorities and jurisdictions. Managing these cases has become more complex, time-sensitive, and operationally demanding.

Despite this shift, many organizations still rely on spreadsheets, emails, and manual follow-ups, leading to missed deadlines, poor visibility, and higher compliance risk. Cygnet.One’s Litigation Management Solution addresses this with a centralized, AI-enabled platform that brings structure, consistency, and data-driven insights to litigation management.

Rising complexity in India’s tax litigation landscape

Tax litigation now involves continuous GST and Income Tax notices with varied timelines, leading to fragmented data and inefficient tracking. Consultants and Chartered Accountants also deal with increasing notice volumes, tight timelines, and the need to manage multiple client cases simultaneously.

A centralized, AI-driven approach

Cygnet.One’s Litigation Management Solution offers a unified platform to manage the litigation lifecycle for Indirect Tax and Direct Tax notices consolidating notices, responses, documents. For GST notices, AI extracts key details like deadlines, tax periods, section, issuing authority details and grounds of dispute along with demand amount in the notice, reducing manual effort and errors. Dashboards provide visibility into cases, exposure, and ageing.

AI-assisted drafting

The platform uses AI to analyse GST notices and generate draft responses by leveraging notice data, user’s comments, tax laws and other details, improving turnaround time and consistency while allowing teams to focus on strategy and review.

PPR-based risk assessment

Built-in PPR (Possible, Probable, Remote) analysis helps assess litigation risk and financial exposure, enabling better provisioning, reporting, and decision-making.

Built for India’s tax ecosystem

Designed for GST and Income Tax, the platform supports multi-entity operations, and enables collaboration through role-based access, creating a single source of truth for litigation.

Demonstrated business impact

Early implementations of centralized litigation management systems have delivered measurable outcomes. In one large enterprise deployment, a structured, technology-enabled approach resulted in 30-50% time and effort savings and enabling to meet timelines.

“Tax litigation in India is entering a phase where data, context, and interpretation will increasingly shape outcomes,” said Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director, Cygnet.One. “As the ecosystem evolves, organizations will need systems that make data more relatable, connecting notices, historical positions, and financial impact into a unified view. Our platform is designed to support this shift, where AI assists in developing informed drafts and continues to evolve toward delivering deeper insights. This will help enterprises, consultants, and CAs navigate growing complexity with greater clarity and confidence.”

Industry outlook and future roadmap

As tax authorities increase data-driven scrutiny, litigation volumes and complexity are set to rise, driving demand for technology-led, proactive solutions. Enterprises, Consultants and CAs will need tools that combine structured data, workflows, and AI to manage cases efficiently.

Cygnet.One plans to further enhance its platform with advanced analytics, predictive risk modelling, and expanded AI capabilities to help organizations identify patterns, reduce recurring issues, and improve outcomes.