maspar redefines Home styling experience with Noida flagship store relaunch

New Delhi, May 6: maspar, India’s leading premium home furnishings brand, has reopened its flagship store at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The store has resumed operations with a refreshed layout, new theme, and updated structure designed to enhance the shopping experience for homeowners and design professionals across NCR.

The redesigned space moves beyond traditional retail, offering a stylised structure with curated inspiration zones where customers can explore complete room concepts across bedding, bath, curtains, upholstery, and accessories. The store also introduces a dedicated Personalised home styling Assistance service, enabling clients to create tailor‑made living environments with expert guidance.

Mr Abhinav Mahajan, Director Retail, maspar said,

“We were among the first to open in this mall. Understanding changing customer preferences and experience requirements, we decided to bring an eye-level experience to home furnishings purchases. A completely new Maspar experience. This relaunch is about creating a destination where homeowners, architects, and designers can explore coordinated, sustainable, and luxurious home styling solutions.”

Aligned with maspar’s Green Thread initiative, the renovated outlet is maspar’s 6th exclusive store. Maspar today has a retail presence at 115 locations across 15 states in India. The maspar brand is also available in leading retail stores in 10 countries.

These changes reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to conscious luxury, complementing its use of bamboo and organic cotton in textiles.

This relaunch follows maspar’s recent flagship opening in Mumbai’s Andheri West and builds on the brand’s recognition at the IHE Excellence Awards. By reimagining its presence in one of India’s premier shopping destinations, maspar reinforces its position as a leader in premium home furnishings, combining innovation, sustainability, and design expertise.