Jakson Group Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant, Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions

New Delhi, 12 th Dec 2023: Jakson Group, a Leading Energy and Infrastructure Solutions Company, marked a significant stride in its commitment to sustainable and cutting-edge power backup solutions with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Phaltan, Maharashtra. This momentous occasion, graced by senior officials from Jackson Group, its key clients and select representatives from Cummins India, highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its steadfast dedication to delivering quality products to its customers.

From this plant, the company is expected to produce about 2500 gensets annually, ranging from 250KVA to 3500KVA, including gensets compliant to latest CPCB IV+ norms. CPCB IV+ gensets can cater to diverse power requirements and are designed to be highly fuel efficient with lower emissions, in line with our commitment to provide sustainable energy solutions. This plant cumulatively expands the total manufacturing capacity of Jackson to around 15,000 gensets every year.

Inaugurating the plant Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director – Jakson Group, said ” At Jakson Group, our steadfast commitment lies in advancing towards a future that is both customer-focused and sustainable. The inauguration of this genset manufacturing unit represents a substantial milestone, reinforcing Jakson’s standing as a quality-centric leader in the industry. Utilizing advanced machinery, we guarantee the production of the highest quality products for our customers. Our enduring relationship with Cummins and our dedication to sustainability underscore our commitment to delivering excellence across all facets of our operations.” On the occasion, Mr Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman & Managing Director – Jakson Group, added “Jakson Group’s commitment for last 75 years has been to innovate & inspire for providing customer-centric, optimized and state-of-the-art energy solutions. This plant is another step towards our climate commitments as the new generators adhere to the latest CPCB IV+ standards, showcasing our incessant efforts to minimal environmental impact.” Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gagan Chanana, CEO & Jt. MD – Jakson’s Distributed Energy Business, said, “Our latest generators, harnessing cutting-edge technology, exemplify Jakson’s dedication to delivering solutions that prioritize improved efficiency and reliability for our customers. This plant is more than a manufacturing facility; it symbolizes our continuous pursuit of innovation and a greener future. With the latest technology and unmatched performance, we appreciate the support of our partners and anticipate setting up more facilities across the country in collaboration with them.” Congratulating Jakson on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Ashwath Ram, Managing Director – Cummins India, said, “The inauguration of Jakson’s new genset plant in Phaltan signifies a remarkable milestone for us. It will further strengthen our trusted partnership, which spans nearly five decades and has been built on common values shared by Cummins and Jackson.” Extending the wishes further, Ms. Anjali Pandey, Chief Operating Officer – Cummins India, added, “Cummins and Jakson share a commitment to excellence, and it’s heartening to see Jakson expanding its operations in Phaltan. I am confident that this state-of-the-art infrastructure will go a long way in powering the success of our customers.”

The facility is expected to positively impact the local community, providing employment opportunities for over 200 individuals and making substantial contributions to the local economy. The company also plans to develop essential facilities and support systems for nearby villages, contributing to indirect economic growth. Signifying 75 years of trust & excellence of Jakson Group, a tree plantation drive was also initiated during the inauguration ceremony.

Jackson Group in solidifying its position as a premier energy conglomerate, has also marked its footprints with its other modern manufacturing setups including Solar PV Module manufacturing unit at Noida, equipped with an advanced fully automated production line of 1.2 GW. Aligning its mission to spearhead the nation’s transition to clean energy, Jackson has also ventured into other Green Energy derivatives including green hydrogen, electrolyzer manufacturing, and biofuels.