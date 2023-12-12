Simplilearn and iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, Partner for a Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI and Machine Learning

● Learners will be able to attend a 2-day campus immersion program at the IIT Roorkee campus organized by iHUB DivyaSampark

● Learners will gain exposure to the latest AI trends by attending live online classes on generative AI, prompt engineering, explainable AI, ChatGPT, and more

● The professional certificate program is best suited for candidates holding a bachelor’s degree along with 2+ years of formal work experience

Bengaluru, December 12, 2023

The AI and ML industry has a promising future, with a projected global market value of $267 billion by 2027. AI is anticipated to contribute a substantial $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. According to the latest Randstad survey data, over 50 percent of talent believe that AI will future-proof careers.

This new program provides learners with a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in the AI and machine learning space, including generative AI, prompt engineering, and ChatGPT, while engaging in over 25 hands-on, industry-relevant projects and capstones. It features live virtual sessions led by industry experts, self-paced video lessons, and masterclasses conducted by esteemed instructors from premier institutes like IITs and NITs. Learners will also have access to exclusive hackathons and Ask Me Anything sessions by IBM.

Participants can gain proficiency in more than 20 essential tools and techniques, along with access to integrated labs and exclusive masterclasses. Moreover, participants will get an opportunity to attend a two-day on-campus immersion program organized by iHUB DivyaSampark at the IIT Roorkee campus.Upon successful program completion, learners will also benefit from Simplilearn’s Job Assistance services and receive a certificate of accomplishment, and IBM certificates for IBM-specific courses.