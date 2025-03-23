Jindal (India) Limited Hosts Retailer Meet ‘Milaap’ in Mandi Gobindgarh; Plans to Further Strengthen Presence in the Region

Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, March 23, 2024: Jindal (India) Limited, part of prestigious B.C. Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in India, successfully hosted Milaap, a retailers’ meet, in the Steel City of Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh. The meet organized in association with company’s authorized distributor Mahawar Alloys, was attended by close to 60 retailers from the region along with senior company officials.

In line with Jindal (India) Limited’s strategy to further strengthen its geographical presence across India, the company, at the event, showcased its range of advanced coated steel products, each designed to meet the specific demands of various industries while ensuring high performance and durability. Among these was Jindal Sabrang, an offering from Jindal (India) Limited that redefines the aesthetics of steel by introducing a vibrant array of colour-coated options with exceptional corrosion resistance in outdoor applications.

In addition, the company apprised the retailers about Jindal NeuColor+, a range that represents the pinnacle of premium coated steel products, offering a combination of advanced technology, aesthetic versatility, and long-lasting durability. The product offering from Jindal (India) Limited, is engineered with a special coating process that makes the steel sheet exceptionally resistant to corrosion and colour fading.

“Jindal (India) Limited have a strong presence in the East and South of India and we aim to grow even more in these markets while also expanding in the North and West. The Milaap Retailer meet is an effort to inform and educate our valuable retailers in the region about our high-quality products, such as Jindal Sabrang and more,” said a Jindal (India) Limited’s spokesperson.

As part of this initiative, Jindal (India) Limited’s representatives also discussed the company’s plans for the region, gather first-hand feedback from the retailers and address any challenges that they may be facing. This proved beneficial to Jindal (India) Limited to network with the retailer partners driving growth across the region for the company and further strengthening the company’s position as a trusted and evolving company.