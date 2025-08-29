JP Infra marks Ganesh Chaturthi with Exclusive Gold Pendant Reward for Homebuyers

Mumbai, August 29th, 2025: JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd., one of Mumbai’s most trusted and leading real estate developers, has announced a special festive offer to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Homebuyers booking a home at JP Infra’s landmark projects, Mira Road, Thane West, and Andheri East—will be rewarded a beautifully crafted Gold Ganesha Pendant, symbolizing prosperity, positivity, and new beginnings. Extending the festive spirit further, JP Infra has also introduced exclusive rewards for its sales associates, over and above their festive incentives. The offer is valid from August 23, 2025, to September 7, 2025.

Commemorating one of India’s most revered festivals, the initiative is crafted to make the home-buying journey more joyous and unforgettable. Ganesh Chaturthi, regarded as an auspicious moment to embark on transformative milestones, harmonizes seamlessly with the aspiration of homeownership, and JP Infra’s offering stands as a gesture to further enrich this festive spirit.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Deepak Nair, Head – Marketing, JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd., said, “At JP Infra, we believe buying a home is not just a financial decision, it’s an emotional milestone for every family. Ganesh Chaturthi holds a deep significance for the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra, making it the perfect occasion to celebrate. Through this exclusive offer, we aim to add joy and blessings to their home buying journey. The Gold Ganesha Pendant is more than a reward, it’s a reminder that every JP Infra home is built on trust, happiness, and a vision of better living.”

Each offer exemplifies JP Infra’s unwavering commitment to excellence, contemporary living, and customer-centric design. Through this festive campaign, JP Infra reaffirms its distinction for seamlessly intertwining cultural ethos with innovative customer experiences, ensuring that home-buying transcends beyond ownership to become the creation of lifelong memories.