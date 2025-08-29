Moldova Business Week 2025: 10 Years of Partnerships, Over 30 Events, and Delegates from More Than 25 Countries

Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, August 29, 2025 — Only a few days remain until the most important economic forum of the Republic of Moldova – Moldova Business Week 2025, organized by Invest Moldova Agency. From September 15–19, in Chișinău and across several regions of the country, the anniversary edition will bring together delegates from over 20 countries across three continents, business representatives, investors, government officials, and international organizations. With a program of more than 30 events, MBW25 promises to become the largest edition to date.

Under the concept “Moldova is Open for Business”, the event will take place both in the capital and in regions such as Orhei, Chișinău, Călărași, Cahul, Giurgiulești, Bălți, Strășeni, Ungheni, Comrat, and Tiraspol.

This year’s edition focuses on four strategic directions that define Moldova’s economic model:

State Aid Scheme for industrialization – a competitive tool offering up to 60% support for investments in six strategic sectors;

Moldova IT Park – a unique model in the region, with a 7% tax regime guaranteed by law until 2035;

Investments in infrastructure and renewable energy – aimed at strengthening energy independence, European integration, and the transition to green energy;

Positioning Moldova as a regional logistics hub – a key role in Ukraine’s reconstruction through infrastructure, logistics, and construction materials production.

Event Agenda:

Day 1 – September 15

Official Opening Ceremony. The opening event will highlight the country’s progress in building a transparent, resilient, and investor-friendly economy. Participants will also hear a presentation from S&P Global experts on Moldova’s positioning in the international economy, while successful companies such as PorcoBello, Bardar, Smile Dent, and Bolt will share experiences and best practices. A highlight of the day will be the announcement of the launch of the Moldova Stock Exchange, marking a new era for the capital market and access to financing. Keynote speeches will be delivered by Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova; Doina Nistor, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization; and Natalia Bejan, General Director of Invest Moldova Agency.

Panel: “The Republic of Moldova – an Emerging Economy in the Region”

Presentation of the State Aid Scheme for Industrialization

Moldova Investment Map – premiere launch of the digital platform showcasing attractive investment locations and strategic projects in the country.

Day 2 – September 16

Conference: “Digitalization of the Economy and the Future of IT in Moldova”

Real Estate Forum – dedicated to Moldova’s real estate sector, bringing together public authorities, development partners, foreign investors, and private sector representatives.

Creative Capital for Growth and Investment – COR (the Association of Creative Companies) presents case studies, member projects, and creative community initiatives with innovation and export potential at Artcor.

Study visit to Călărași – visits to two benchmark fruit producers: Codru ST and PDG Fruct.

B2B meetings for IT and business services at Moldova IT Park.

Day 3 – September 17

Panel: “Investments in Infrastructure and Renewable Energy”

International Forum: Development and Market Access for Moldovan SMEs – dedicated to internationalization and innovation opportunities for SMEs through the Enterprise Europe Network.

MITP MeetUP

Startup Corporate Demo Day – Moldova Business Week

Major project presentations and site visits.

Study visit to Giurgiulești Port – including a visit to Trans-Oil Group headquarters, one of Moldova’s largest agro-industrial exporters operating within the port.

Day 4 – September 18

ecomm360: Practical Solutions for Online Business

Moldova as a Strategic Partner in Ukraine’s Reconstruction – a panel with business representatives, international organizations, and local administrations to explore practical solutions and partnerships.

Investor Talk – informal session where 3–4 investors will share experiences in Moldova’s economy: challenges, success stories, and market insights.

Embedded Moldova Conference – 2nd edition

Thematic visits to industrial zones and business parks in Orhei and Cahul

Meetings with local authorities and regional partners.

Day 5 – September 19, Chișinău

Final Panel: “The Republic of Moldova – Regional Logistics Hub and Cooperation Platform”

HealthTech Forum 2025 – focusing on integrated digital health and serving as a launch platform for a healthier, more digital

Moldova open to investment and regional partnerships.

Power UP – Moldova Energy Forum – showcasing Moldova’s progress in the energy sector in 2025 and outlining priorities for 2026.

Investment Fund in Moldova: Unlocking Capital for Growth

The Republic of Moldova: Export Offer and Exporters’ Requirements – presenting, for the first time, the results of a survey highlighting exporters’ needs, alongside success stories from investors and exporters.

The forum will emphasize investments in infrastructure and renewable energy, vital for strengthening energy independence, direct integration with the European Union, and accelerating the transition to green energy. Moldova is developing projects in infrastructure, transport, logistics, and construction materials production. These initiatives support not only the local economy but also regional connectivity, offering investors opportunities to participate in a process with major regional impact. At Moldova Business Week 2025, concrete projects and cooperation programs will be presented to transform Moldova into a key logistics platform for Eastern Europe.