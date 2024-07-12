Kapture Revolutionizes CX in BFSI, Contributing 25percent of Quarterly New Revenue

India, July 2024: Kapture CX, a leading provider of Gen-AI powered customer experience platform has bolstered its presence in the BFSI sector, anticipating it to contribute to 25% of this quarter’s new business and is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years. Kapture’s continued expansion into the BFSI segment signifies a pivotal achievement in its mission to redefine customer support across diverse industries, including banking and finance.

Kapture CX is a verticalized solution provider that caters to the BFSI sector and all its prominent sub-verticals including lending, insurance, wealth and asset management, payments, trading, fintech & neobanks. It transforms the customer experience and empowers niche use cases by addressing operational inefficiencies, security threats, fragmented systems, and late resolution of customer queries.

In a short span, the integration of Kapture CX has helped several BFSI players including Aditya Birla Capital, Airtel Payments Bank, Universal Sompo, Reliance Securities, Incred, ProgCap, AEGON, JM Financial, among others record notable improvements in its key metrics.

Additionally, it is actively pivoting towards integrating advanced Gen AI capabilities to aid customer support across all touchpoints and offering omnichannel support for hyper-personalization, given that the BFSI sector possesses a great appetite for advanced technologies and is one of the earliest adopters.

Being an end-to-end customer experience platform, Kapture has enabled the customer support teams of organizations in the BFSI sector to protect sensitive financial data through an industry-leading encryption process, data masking, and localized data storage. Additionally, it has developed LLMs in-house that are GDPR compliant to further keep sensitive information private and in compliance with regulations. Kapture also boasts industry-leading certifications such as ISO 27001, SOC 2 Types 1 & 2, HIPAA, and more.

For enhancing customer satisfaction which remains a primary concern for the BFSI industry, Kapture leverages its unified ticket management to consolidate customer data onto a single screen to streamline and query resolution process.

Commenting on the need to revolutionize customer experience in the BFSI space, Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX said, “BFSI companies have long struggled with high customer acquisition costs and retention especially when the customer support process is fragmented. Our extension of CX support to the BFSI sector automates the customer journey with an emphasis on personalization, efficiency, and tech prowess. Our value proposition has found great resonance with several large players, both in India and globally, and are looking forward to expanding this vertical.”

To enhance its offering in the BFSI vertical, Kapture harnesses the power of Gen AI which analyses customer data and ongoing tickets to upsell or cross-sell opportunities to agents whenever a ticket is raised. In tandem, Kapture adopts a multi-pronged approach – smart routing of tickets to ensure they are assigned to the right agent that further ensures agents follow streamlined workflows and have all information at their tips to provide the most accurate resolutions.

Furthermore, Kapture CX also leverages Auto QA that follows through with post-call analysis to ensure continuous improvements. Along with this, agents can loop in experts from other teams to deal with complex customer issues with side conversations thereby, ensuring timely resolution of tickets and fostering cross-functional collaboration.

As part of its strategic expansion in the BFSI segment, Kapture is planning to integrate its Gen AI voice bot for a more natural and efficient customer experience, with faster resolution times and increased customer satisfaction, potentially eliminating the ever-frustrating IVR queues. Additionally, Kapture is also implementing bot analytics and natural language queries.

Driven by the fact that efficient and prompt service qualities serve as the baseline for the BFSI sector, Kapture offers agent assistance, personalized FAQs, and an automated quality assurance process. This helps deliver omnichannel, centralized, and multilingual support, enabling BFSI companies to witness a 28% uptick in CSAT scores, a 41% reduction in the cost of support, and a 53% decrease in average handling time.