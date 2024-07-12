Haqdarshak and Mastercard Collaborate to Empower 500,000 Small Businesses and Agri-Entrepreneurs

12 July 2024:Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions Pvt Ltd (Haqdarshak) and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth (CFIG) today announced their collaboration to improve the financial resilience of 1,000 Haqdarshak women agents, who will provide last-mile delivery of services that increase the financial security of 500,000 micro and small enterprises (MSEs) and agri-entrepreneurs. The initiative is part of Mastercard’s Strive in India program and will be rolled out across five states, namely, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

As part of the collaboration, Haqdarshakwill develop, test, and scale a new specialist sales training methodology to transform 1,000 of its highest performing women agents into entrepreneurs who specialize in the doorstep delivery of high-value services for MSEs and agri-entrepreneurs, elevating their income and improving their financial resilience. They will also develop partnerships with market players to introduce new services onto the Haqdarshak platform. These services include credit, market linkages, and government welfare programs.

These women agents will leverage Haqdarshak’s proprietary mobile app and database of over 10,000 government welfare programs and private market services to provide last-mile delivery of services to MSEs and agri-entrepreneurs—the majority of whom will be women—and catalyze $153 million in credit and market linkages, government schemes and other benefits.

AniketDoegar, Co-founder and CEO of Haqdarshak, said, “With this initiative, we, at Haqdarshak, will be taking a huge leap in the capacity building of our women agent network who are the most critical component of our service delivery. With an ambitious aim of maintaining an active network of 100,000 Haqdarshaks by 2030, we are thankful to the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth for their support in building the foundation for our scale-up. This initiative will also contribute to the Indian government’s LakhpatiDidi scheme. Overall, with this organizational support, I am confident Haqdarshak will be poised to impact 100 million end users by 2030.” “Unlocking the potential of agri and women entrepreneurs is crucial to turning the vision of Viksit Bharat into reality. Mastercard’s experience of working with these sections has shown that if provided the right training and tools, they can empower their communities. This collaboration with Haqdarshak aims to leverage digitization to ensure their financial security and resilience, allowing them to act as agents of change in India’s transformative journey,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia Mastercard “Mastercard is delighted to mark the 10th anniversary of its Center for Inclusive Growth with a partnership that leverages the catalytic role of the private sector to drive inclusive innovation and reinforces the commitment to enable MSEs to succeed in the digital economy. This collaboration combines the power of technology, social enterprise, and corporate philanthropy to expand economic opportunities and bolster financial health for women entrepreneurs,” said SubhashiniChandran, Vice President, of Social Impact, Asia Pacific, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

Haqdarshak is a social protection and financial inclusion-focused organization providing blended tech-and-touch services for the doorstep delivery of welfare entitlements for individuals and businesses, delivered via their agent network of ‘Haqdarshaks’.

This initiative sits within the Mastercard Strive in India program, which aims to enable micro and small enterprises (MSEs) to succeed in the digital economy, prioritizing women and agri-entrepreneurs. Mastercard Strive is a portfolio of philanthropic programs – supported by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth – aimed at helping small businesses worldwide thrive in the digital economy.