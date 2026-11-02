Karanam Shrivasta: 15-Year-Old Cybersecurity and Technology Achiever from Anantapur

Anantapur [India], November 2: Karanam Shrivasta, a 15-year-old technology enthusiast, cybersecurity practitioner, student, and record holder from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, is gaining recognition for his achievements in cybersecurity, software development, digital learning, and technology innovation.

At just 15, Shrivasta has achieved several milestones in technology education and professional skill development. He earned 602 online certifications, securing recognition from the International Book of Records under the title “Most Online Certificates Achieved by a Teenager.” The record was officially achieved on August 31, 2026, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

His achievements have also received recognition from other record organizations. The National Book of Records recognized him for earning 1,341 verified digital badges at the age of 15. In October 2026, the Telugu Book of Records International recognized him for earning and successfully verifying 1,500 digital badge certificates.

Additionally, the Book of World Records recognized his achievement of developing multiple Information Technology projects at the age of 15. The achievement was recorded on October 9, 2026, under reference number BWR/IND/2026/001557. He also received recognition from the Telugu Book of Records International for completing more than 550 IT courses.

Technology, Cybersecurity and Software Development

Shrivasta has developed a strong interest in cybersecurity, ethical hacking, penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, malware analysis, digital forensics, Security Operations Center (SOC) engineering, and AI security.

His technical interests also include Artificial Intelligence, Agentic AI, cloud computing, computer networking, and full-stack development. He explores various technologies and platforms associated with Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Python, and modern web development.

He has worked on more than 100 IT projects, focusing on cybersecurity, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), software development, and security-related tools. His project portfolio reflects his interest in applying technical knowledge to practical challenges and developing technology-based solutions.

Hackathons and Technical Achievements

Apart from certifications and project development, Shrivasta has actively participated in technology events, innovation programs, and hackathons. He has achieved more than three hackathon wins, with participation in initiatives and competitions associated with Google Cloud BNB Marathon, NextGen, and Duality.

In May 2026, he participated in a 24-hour AI platform development hackathon in Pune, Maharashtra, associated with the Guinness World Records title event for the “Longest AI Platform Development Hackathon.” The experience further contributed to his exposure to collaborative innovation, artificial intelligence, and technology development.

Digital Learning and Knowledge Sharing

Shrivasta actively uses digital learning platforms to expand his knowledge and explore emerging technologies. His certifications and digital achievements span learning ecosystems associated with Google, Google Cloud, Microsoft Learn, Salesforce Trailblazer, Credly, Fortinet, EC-Council, and other educational organizations.

He also maintains a public developer presence through GitHub, where he showcases his software development work, cybersecurity tools, and technical projects. Through LinkedIn, Medium, Kaggle, and other professional platforms, he shares his achievements, technical interests, project work, and learning experiences.

Online Presence and Professional Profiles

Karanam Shrivasta maintains an active presence across professional networking, software development, data science, and technical publishing platforms. His profiles provide an overview of his achievements, technical interests, projects, and professional activities.

LinkedIn – Professional Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karanam-shrivasta/

Professional achievements, record recognitions, certifications, and technology-related updates.

GitHub – Developer Portfolio: https://github.com/mrshrivasta/

Cybersecurity tools, software development projects, repositories, and technical work.

Kaggle – Data Science Profile: https://www.kaggle.com/karanamshrivasta

Data science, machine learning, technical notebooks, and experiments.

Medium – Technical Publications: https://medium.com/@Karanam-Shrivasta

Technical articles, technology insights, cybersecurity topics, and learning experiences.

Future Goals and Ambitions

Looking ahead, Shrivasta aims to continue developing practical technology solutions and expanding his expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and information security. His ambition is to contribute to the technology ecosystem through innovation, continuous learning, and hands-on project development.

At just 15 years old, his journey highlights the importance of curiosity, skill development, and dedication to learning in an increasingly technology-driven world. His achievements across certifications, digital badges, hackathons, and IT projects reflect his continued interest in exploring new opportunities in the field of technology.

Profile Highlights

Age: 15 years

Location: Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India

602 online certifications – International Book of Records

1,500 verified digital badge certificates – Telugu Book of Records International

1,341 verified digital badges – National Book of Records

550+ IT course completion certificates – Telugu Book of Records International recognition

100+ IT projects developed

3+ hackathon wins

Multiple recognitions from national and international record organizations

Technical interests in cybersecurity, AI security, ethical hacking, penetration testing, cloud computing, and software development

Professional Headline

Karanam Shrivasta | Young Cybersecurity and Technology Enthusiast | AI Security | Ethical Hacking | Penetration Testing | 100+ IT Projects | 600+ Certifications | 1,500+ Digital Badges | 3+ Hackathon Wins.

Keywords: Karanam Shrivasta, Young Cybersecurity Expert, Anantapur Technology Achiever, Teenager IT Projects, Cybersecurity, Digital Certifications