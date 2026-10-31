Thomas Mehler’s Pune Visit Highlights Southco’s Expanding Reach Across Indian Industries

India’s industrial landscape is evolving across several sectors. Government initiatives are expanding the market for electric buses, railway modernisation continues to gather pace, and the 2026-27 Union Budget has announced support for construction and infrastructure equipment. Together, these developments are creating opportunities for companies supplying components and technologies to Indian manufacturers.

Against this backdrop, Southco president Thomas Mehler’s press briefing in Pune on 28 October brought attention to the company’s presence across different industries and its plans to strengthen operations in India.

Southco specialises in hardware solutions that enable equipment to open, close, secure and move into position. Its Indian business serves commercial vehicles, buses, passenger mobility, rail and off-highway machinery. Although components such as latches, hinges and access systems perform relatively straightforward functions, their applications vary considerably across industries. Public transport operators, railway manufacturers and construction equipment companies each have distinct operational, safety and maintenance requirements.

Public mobility represents one of the areas where these requirements are evolving. The government’s PM e-Bus Sewa scheme aims to introduce 10,000 electric buses into urban transport systems. As manufacturers respond to changing expectations around passenger comfort, vehicle accessibility and maintenance, components used in vehicle interiors and service areas become increasingly relevant.

Southco identifies buses, commercial vehicles and vehicle interiors among its priority markets in India. Its involvement centres on access and positioning hardware used by passengers, operators and maintenance personnel throughout a vehicle’s operating life.

Rail presents another area of opportunity. India’s ongoing railway modernisation has placed greater emphasis on passenger experience, equipment reliability and maintenance efficiency. Within railway coaches and related equipment, secure panels, accessible service compartments and interior fittings contribute to everyday functionality and long-term serviceability. Southco’s global rail portfolio provides a foundation for exploring opportunities in this segment, which its India team considers a potential growth market.

Construction and infrastructure equipment present a different set of requirements. The Union Budget’s proposed scheme for the sector reflects continued policy attention towards strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities. Off-highway machinery, including earthmoving and construction equipment, operates in demanding environments where durability, accessibility and ease of maintenance are important considerations.

Southco already serves the off-highway equipment industry, and its India leadership sees continued infrastructure investment as an opportunity to expand its presence in this market.

For Mehler, the diversity of these industries is an important part of Southco’s India strategy.

“What interests me about India is the range of industries that use access hardware in different ways. Each brings distinct requirements, giving our Pune team experience it can draw on across sectors,” he says.

Mehler’s association with Southco’s India operations dates back nearly two decades. During his tenure leading the company’s Asia Pacific business, he oversaw the establishment of its Indian operations, including the opening of a regional headquarters and manufacturing facility in Pune in 2008. The company subsequently expanded its Ranjangaon facility, strengthening its local manufacturing presence.

Another significant development came in 2022, when Southco acquired Pune-based Darshana Industries. The acquisition expanded its presence among customers in transportation, off-highway machinery, telecommunications and industrial equipment, while adding local manufacturing capabilities and industry relationships.

Passenger vehicles and electric mobility have further widened the scope of Southco’s India business. The company identifies electric vehicles and automotive interiors as important focus areas, where component design increasingly involves considerations such as appearance, user experience, security and ease of operation.

Its portfolio includes mechanical latches and locks, hinges, position-control solutions and electronic access systems. These products address different requirements across vehicle designs, industrial equipment and transportation applications.

For Prakash T. John, Country Head of Southco India, the immediate priority is to build on the company’s existing manufacturing and engineering foundation while responding to the requirements of different customer segments.

Southco’s Pune operations provide manufacturing, engineering, testing and customer support capabilities. In line with the Make in India initiative, the company is looking to deepen localisation by increasing the proportion of products designed, engineered, tested and manufactured domestically.

The integration of Darshana Industries has added manufacturing depth and strengthened Southco’s local supplier network. As demand develops across industries, further factory expansion could form part of the company’s growth plans.

Beyond domestic manufacturing, Southco is also exploring a broader role for India within its international operations. One possibility under consideration is the development of a global capability centre (GCC) in Pune, supporting engineering, design and related functions for customers in different markets.

If implemented, such an initiative could position India as a larger operational base within Southco’s global network, with the potential to support markets in the Middle East and other regions.

Veeresh Manrai, General Manager for Business Development, approaches these opportunities from the perspective of customer requirements and market development. His responsibilities cover passenger and commercial vehicles, public transport, rail and off-highway equipment.

“Opportunities are emerging across several industries, but they will not move at the same pace. Our job is to understand what matters in each market and respond with the right capability,” Manrai says.

The diversity of these markets also presents challenges. Southco’s India team identifies pricing pressure, supply chain disruptions and the need to demonstrate long-term product value as important considerations. Customer expectations can differ significantly between sectors, with railway manufacturers, automotive companies and construction equipment producers evaluating components against their respective operating conditions and commercial requirements.

For a supplier operating across multiple industries, balancing these demands requires both specialised knowledge and the ability to apply engineering experience across different applications.

Mehler’s Pune visit therefore comes at a time when Southco is evaluating opportunities beyond its established manufacturing base in India. Its activities now extend across public transportation, rail, electric mobility, construction machinery, industrial equipment, renewables, data centres and defence, while localisation and potential global engineering capabilities remain part of its longer-term plans.

The perspectives of Mehler, Prakash T. John and Veeresh Manrai illustrate different aspects of that direction, from the company’s historical investment in Pune and its manufacturing priorities to the opportunities emerging across India’s industrial sectors.