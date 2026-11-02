Vodia to Attend CVx EXPO26

BOSTON: Nov 02 – Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and managed service providers (MSPs), is pleased to announce the company will exhibit at CVx EXPO26 , November 17–18, in Glendale, AZ. The event will take place at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center. Vodia will be at Booth 2009.

CVx EXPO is a key tradeshow for the channel, with participation by thousands of tech advisors, TSDs, MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, IT consultants, and AI, cloud, and security services providers. Vodia is a Bronze sponsor of the event.

“We’re thrilled to host a booth at CVx EXPO26,” said Eric Altman, Vodia Sales Engineer. “We recently released V70.4 of our best-in-class cloud PBX , which gives MSPs and IT departments a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a refreshed User Web Portal, a new directory panel with quick links and notes, and backend enhancements across provisioning, troubleshooting, call handling, device support, registration management, and robust platform reliability.” “The Vodia story just gets better and better, and we’re thrilled to have an opportunity to tell it at CVx EXPO,” said David Porter, VP of Communications, Vodia. “We continue to build a platform that truly supports MSPs , a platform that includes our new Partner Program and our new Partner Portal. We’ve also made it easier for MSPs to white-label Vodia , so they can build their own brands. We’re going to shout it from the rooftops at CVx EXPO26!”

Attendees with customer projects in mind or about adding business communications should meet with the Vodia team at CVx EXPO26, booth 2009. Attendees with questions about the Vodia PBX those wishing to make an appointment to visit the Vodia booth should reach out to David Porter, dp@vodia.com.