Katrina Kaif Introduces the Sensational Kay Beauty Lip Plumping Gloss in Five Stunning Shades

India, Sept 2024: Get ready to experience hyper-gloss luxury like never before! Kay Beauty, the iconic brand co-created by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, is thrilled to unveil its latest indulgence – the Kay Beauty Lip Plumping Gloss in five decadent shades. This innovative gloss is set to revolutionize lip care, blending the charm of instant plumping effect with an icy cool sensation, all enveloped in a high-shine finish and a touch of color.

In a beauty landscape where a natural plump is highly sought after, the Kay Beauty Lip Plumping Gloss emerges as a must-have for those seeking to elevate their lip game effortlessly. Crafted to perfection, this gloss combines deeply nourishing ingredients like Pomegranate and Jojoba Oil, staying true to the brand’s promise of #MakeupThatKares. Each application delivers visibly plumper, smoother lips with a dramatic boost in hydration that leaves one looking and feeling their absolute best.

More Reasons to Love the Kay Beauty Lip Plumping Gloss:

Instant Volume and Cool Comfort: Achieve a plumper, more sculpted pout in seconds with a refreshing, icy sensation that leaves your lips plumped and perfected.

Achieve a plumper, more sculpted pout in seconds with a refreshing, icy sensation that leaves your lips plumped and perfected. Diverse Color Palette: Offered in five luxurious shades—from a playful mix of solids and sparkling shades in pink and nudes, to bold reds – the gloss caters to every mood and complements diverse skin tones. Each shade promises a luminous finish with every swipe.

Offered in five luxurious shades—from a playful mix of solids and sparkling shades in pink and nudes, to bold reds – the gloss caters to every mood and complements diverse skin tones. Each shade promises a luminous finish with every swipe. Infused with #Kare Ingredients: Blending the luxurious nourishment of Pomegranate and Jojoba Oil, this gloss not only shines brilliantly, but also deeply nurtures, embodying the brand’s dedication to #MakeupThatKares.

Blending the luxurious nourishment of Pomegranate and Jojoba Oil, this gloss not only shines brilliantly, but also deeply nurtures, embodying the brand’s dedication to #MakeupThatKares. Luxury Approved: In rigorous testing, every participant observed their lips becoming notably plumper and smoother, with 89% reporting a substantial increase in hydration.

Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder of Kay Beauty says, “Our Lip Plumping Gloss is a game-changer – it’s the perfect blend of high-shine, comfort and skincare. The #kare ingredients ensure that your lips stay hydrated while the gloss adds that stunning plumpness along with a cooling sensation. With five shades to choose from, you can switch up your look effortlessly, whether you are going for a bold red or a subtle nude. This gloss is like a little magic potion and is such a time saver when I am on the go, because it instantly plumps my lips and also elevates my look with its pop of color!”

Kay Beauty Spokesperson said, At Kay Beauty, we are committed to setting new beauty standards with innovations that resonate with our customers’ changing needs. Our latest launch represents a significant advancement in lip care, featuring a unique formulation that combines the nourishing power of Pomegranate and Jojoba Oil with a high-shine finish. This gloss not only enhances every skin tone with its diverse range of shades but also delivers exceptional performance and hydration, making it a standout choice for beauty lovers everywhere.”

Available in 5 stunning shades, the Kay Beauty Lip Plumping Gloss is priced at INR 999. It will be exclusively available on the Nykaa website/app, Nykaa stores and at select beauty retail outlets across India.