Myntra Beauty accelerates K-Beauty portfolio expansion in partnership with kindlife to launch Frankly and Seapuri

Bengaluru, June 23: Myntra Beauty expands its International Beauty offering with the launch of Seapuri and Frankly, two premium Korean beauty brands brought to the platform in association with Kindlife. For both brands, Myntra‘s unmatched reach to country’s discerning lifestyle customers, tech-led personalised experience and speed of delivery make it the preferred choice for their India debut. This launch diversifies and strengthens Myntra‘s international beauty selection, comprising a growing portfolio of 20k styles from 360+ brands.

Seapuri and Frankly arrive at a time of strong momentum for Korean beauty in India, where discerning shoppers across the country are already primed for focussed skin and hair care regimes, with rising demand across skincare, haircare, and lashcare. Seapuri‘s ocean-inspired formulations, inspired by “Sea” and “Purity,” are rooted in Blue Beauty, blending marine science with modern self-care. Key products include Scalpy Hair Serum/Ampoule, Lashrum Eyelash Enhancing Serum, and Spicuraxel Pore Ampoule, introducing high-tier formulation standards to domestic consumers available.

Frankly, developed by skincare research experts, delivers high-performance formulations built on scientifically proven ingredients. Leading its Myntra Beauty portfolio is the viral Salmon PDRN Bounce Ball Serum – the social media superstar famous for its capsule-infused, shake-to-activate formula that delivers clinic-level skin repair and a plump glow. The curated lineup also features targeted essentials like the Closer Pore Reducing Serum, Sunday Glow Brightening & Tone Up Serum, Vita Bomb Calming & Relief Serum, and Vitamin C 23 Concentrated Brightening Serum. Together, these advanced additions reinforce Myntra’s leadership in India’s growing premium beauty retail market

kindlife, through kindbox, its distribution arm, is recognized for bringing the best of globally trending beauty brands to India, backed by a deep understanding of how to shape the category.

Together, the two launches reflect how Myntra Beauty is deepening its K-Beauty portfolio — not just in breadth, but in the quality and credibility of brands it attracts. The Myntra Kindlife association adds a layer of specialist curation that connects research-backed global brands with millions of digitally savvy, premium-focused Indian consumers — exactly the audience Seapuri and Frankly were built for. The association also demonstrates how Myntra’s platform architecture serves as a secure, scalable entry point for international businesses, connecting global brands with millions of digitally integrated consumers across both metros and Tier-2+ regions.

Venu Nair, Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Omnichannel, Myntra, said: “As India’s premium commerce ecosystem matures, consumers are demanding sophisticated, formulation-led global innovations. By anchoring our international portfolio with high-performance, globally validated brands, we are deploying our technology and distribution infrastructure to bridge the gap between global innovations and local demand efficiently. Bringing Seapuri and Frankly to discerning beauty customers across the country through our collaboration with Kindlife highlights Myntra‘s capability to serve as the partner of choice for global brands navigating their India growth journey.” Radhika Ghai, Founder & CEO, Kindlife, added: “Our partnership with Myntra Beauty is a definitive step in building the K-beauty ecosystem in India and bringing the absolute best of trending Korean innovation to Indian consumers. With the launch of Frankly and Seapuri, we aren’t just expanding access; we are actively shaping how Indian consumers experience global skincare and haircare. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of bringing cutting-edge, high-performance Korean brands while leveraging Myntra’s unparalleled national footprint to unlock access for millions of beauty enthusiasts nationwide”

Launches like Seapuri and Frankly are a natural extension of the International Beauty momentum at large and K-Beauty momentum in particular. Together, Myntra Beauty and kindlife are responding to the growing demand for globally relevant, research-led beauty brands by combining Myntra’s nationwide reach and technology-led shopping experience with kindbox’s expertise in curating and scaling international beauty brands. As more global beauty players look to India as a strategic growth market, the Myntra–kindlife partnership is creating a strong pathway for brands to enter, grow, and connect with consumers across the country.