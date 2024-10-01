Kellogg Executive Education and Emeritus Launch AI Strategies and Applications for Leaders Program designed to catalyze organizational & career growth in AI

New Delhi,01st October, 2024: Kellogg Executive Education has introduced a 12-week online program, “AI Strategies and Applications for Leaders,” designed to empower leaders to integrate AI into business strategies. This hands-on learning experience provides executives with the tools needed to harness AI for complex business challenges.

Technological advancements are progressing at an unprecedented pace, with generative AI (Gen AI) at the forefront of this transformation. AI has evolved beyond automating routine tasks; it now handles sophisticated knowledge work, including research, coding, and writing, which were once thought to be immune to disruption.

A recent McKinsey report, The Organization of the Future, highlights that many global executives feel they’ve finally caught up with automation and digitization. However, they remain uncertain about how to approach the rapidly advancing AI in the business landscape.

Success in this environment requires more than just understanding AI’s mechanics. Leaders must develop AI strategies that align with organizational objectives and solve business challenges. As AI continues to evolve, those who do not adapt risk being left behind.

Kellogg Executive Education’s “AI Strategies and Applications for Leaders” course addresses this critical need. The program offers in-depth knowledge, enabling leaders to leverage AI capabilities to solve complex business problems. Participants will gain actionable insights by analyzing case studies of AI successes across enterprises at different stages of growth.

The course also addresses the ethical considerations and the “black box” nature of AI. Participants will learn to drive responsible AI initiatives, equipping them to effectively represent both business and customer perspectives to data scientists and engineers, setting them apart in the C-suite.

Announcing the program, Mike Malefakis, President – University Partnerships, Emeritus stated, “In an era where digital transformation is paramount, leveraging AI for business innovation is essential for maintaining a competitive edge. The ‘AI Strategies and Applications for Leaders’ program by Kellogg Executive Education is crafted to equip leaders with practical insights and hands-on experience, enabling them to formulate and execute AI strategies that foster organizational excellence and sustainable growth. This program will sharpen strategic thinking, empowering leaders to develop impactful AI strategies across all business functions, solidifying their role as key decision-makers in the executive suite.”

Created by the globally renowned Kellogg Executive Education faculty, the program includes live and pre-recorded online sessions delivered by industry experts, culminating in a two-week capstone project. Modules cover topics such as AI Trends, Tools, and Applications; AI and Customer Experience Management; AI and Business Support Functions; and Transforming Your Business with AI: Strategy and Capabilities.

This program is an opportunity for participants to advance their careers with market-ready AI skills tailored for senior leadership roles. Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from recognized universities are eligible to apply.

The program begins on December 20, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,50,000 + GST. Participants will receive a certificate of completion from Kellogg Executive Education upon successful completion.

