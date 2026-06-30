Kirloskar Pneumatic Unveils ‘Tezcatlipoca’ A800 Model – Pioneering a New Era of Centrifugal Compression

New Delhi,June 30: Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, a pioneer in industrial air compression solutions launched the Tezcatlipoca A800 Model, marking a significant addition to its centrifugal compressor portfolio.

As India’sfirst indigenously designed and manufactured centrifugal air compressor in the 600–980 CFM range, the A800 Model brings advanced centrifugal compression technology to a capacity segment where such solutions were previously unavailable. The new model offers customers a highly efficient and reliable alternative to conventional dry screw compressors, while ensuring superior air quality and lower lifecycle costs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aman Kirloskar, Managing Director, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, said

“I am extremely proud to introduce Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s new 600 CFM to 980 CFM centrifugal compressor. A machine that, as of today, is smaller than anything else available in this capacity class in India. Centrifugal compression has traditionally only made economic sense at large flows. As you shrink the machine, the aerodynamics start to work against you. Our engineering teams have spent a very long period of time to solve exactly this problem. Refining impeller designs, bearing systems, and controls to bring true centrifugal performance down to the footprint that makes sense for lower flow applications. This is real engineering, not a repackaged design, and we’re glad to say that we managed to crack it. We built this compressor to solve a problem we’ve watched customers live with for years. We built it in India for Indian industry.”

With growing demand for energy-efficient, oil-free compressed air solutions, industries are increasingly prioritising technologies that optimise lifecycle performance while maintaining uncompromised air quality. Traditionally, dry screw compressors have dominated this capacity range. The Tezcatlipoca A800 Model extends the advantages of centrifugal technology into this segment, offering a differentiated engineering alternative. The system is designed for simplified installation and seamless integration, supporting quicker commissioning and operational readiness. It is well suited for a wide range of industries including textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, automotive manufacturing, chemicals, and food and beverage processing.

Key Highlights of the Product:

Two-Stage Centrifugal Compression: High-efficiency impeller design delivers superior performance and energy savings.

Patented Aerodynamic Design: Proprietary engineering backed by three filed intellectual properties.

Integrated Flow Control: Provides up to 45% flow turndown, enabling efficient operation under varying air demand conditions.

Compact Footprint: Space-saving package design facilitates easy installation and seamless plant integration.

Class 0 Oil-Free Air (ISO 8573-1 Certified): Oil-free compression path ensures uncompromised air quality for critical applications.

Smart Monitoring System: Real-time performance visibility combined with intelligent controls for enhanced operational efficiency.

Building on more than 60 years of delivering technology-driven engineering solutions, Kirloskar Pneumatic continues its legacy of innovation with this launch. The milestone event was held in the presence of guest of honours, valued customers from across the industrial sector, research partners and channel partners. The event was also graced by the senior leadership and management team of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company.

The launch ceremony commenced with a formal welcome, followed by the first public unveiling of the Tezcatlipoca A800. Guests were taken through a comprehensive technical presentation highlighting the compressor’s innovative design, performance capabilities and customer benefits. The programme also featured a keynote address by Kirloskar Pneumatic Chairman Mr. Rahul Kirloskar and an insight sharing by the Guest of Honour Dr. Ravindra Utgikar, CSO – Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps Pvt. Ltd.