Koi Kitchen Sets the Table for a Pan Asian Culinary Journey in KR Puram, Bangalore

Bangalore, December 11, 2023 — Koi Kitchen, the first Pan Asian restaurant in the vibrant area of KR Puram, invites you on a culinary voyage where design meets diversity and flavors blend seamlessly. The restaurant, located within the Featherlite Evoma Hotel and Business Centre, is set to launch on December 9, 2023.

The 80-seater Koi Kitchen boasts a captivating ambiance that marries modern design with traditional accents from various Asian cultures. It features beautiful blue and green tones with pops of vibrant colors, tropical patterns, hanging lanterns, wooden accents that evoke a sense of sophistication. One can’t miss the perfectly placed Asian inspired wall mural while the lovely ambient lighting creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. The space balances sleek, contemporary, stylish furniture with cultural touches. This fusion of modern design and traditional accents creates a captivating setting that complements the diverse and flavorful Pan Asian cuisine served.

The launch event, scheduled for December 9th, promises to be a star-studded affair with Japanese guests and distinguished personalities from Bangalore in attendance. Guests were treated to a delightful tasting menu featuring Dim sums, Sushi, hearty meals in a bowl, salads, curries, varieties of fried rice, noodles, and mouth-watering desserts. The live counters allowed chefs to interact with guests, sharing insights into the culinary delights on offer.

The specially curated cocktails, infused with Asian influences and ingredients like Blue Butterfly Pea flower, Jamu, Kaffir lime, and Gochujang, added a unique twist to the evening.

Aditya Chellaram, Executive Director of Featherlite Developers and Director of Evoma, is spearheading the real estate wing, bringing over 7 years of experience and a passion for modern technology and green building systems.

Vijayalakshmi, General Manager of Featherlite Evoma hotel and business centre, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 26 years of experience, has played a crucial role in curating the food and beverage experience at Koi Kitchen.

Koi Kitchen’s extensive menu draws inspiration from Japan, Korea, Thailand, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Burma, promising a gastronomic journey like no other.