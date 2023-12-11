Expert Views on Office Rental Values Rise 7% Y-o-Y in Top 7 Cities – Anarock Report

Mr. Mohit Batra, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors

The rising demand and a diminishing supply for Grade A office space in prime locations is leading to a simultaneous increase in office rentals. Both international and Indian corporations are proactively searching for enhanced office spaces to accommodate the growing needs of their expanding businesses. Consequently, there is a noticeable shift towards strategic business districts like Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), which offer superior amenities stemming from new developments and are meticulously planned to cater to future business requirements.

A clear upswing in the demand for Grade A office spaces is evident in the prime business districts of Gurugram, including locations such as DLF Cyber Hub, Golf course road and Golf Course Extension Road. Over the last couple of years, rentals in these sought-after office buildings have experienced a substantial increase, with some witnessing a rise of up to 20%.