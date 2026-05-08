The Leela Palace Udaipur Announces an Exclusive Culinary Festival Series for May & June 2026

Udaipur, May 08: This summer, The Leela Palace Udaipur invites guests to embark on a curated gastronomic journey with an exclusive series of food festivals led by the hotel’s acclaimed culinary experts. Showcasing regional Indian heritage and global flavours, the specially designed dining experiences will take place across May and June 2026 at the hotel’s signature restaurants.

The culinary festivities begin with Frontiers & Flames, a Northwest Frontier Cuisine showcase by Chef Siddharth Kapahi at The Dining Room from 15th to 17th May 2026. Inspired by the rustic culinary traditions of the borderlands of Pakistan and Afghanistan, the festival will feature robust, slow-cooked delicacies including Raan-e-Sikander, Peshawari Gosht, Nalli Nihari, Paneer Dum Anari, and Dal Peshawar.

Continuing the global culinary exploration, Chef Bimal Bahadur presents Spice & Siam at The Dining Room from 29th to 31st May 2026. Celebrating the bold and harmonious flavours of Thailand, the menu will feature iconic dishes such as Pad Thai, Green Curry, and Tom Yum, prepared with aromatic herbs, fresh ingredients, and authentic techniques.

In June, guests can experience The Royal Rajasthani Table, a celebration of Rajasthan’s rich culinary heritage by Chef Vijay Vadera at Sheesh Mahal from 5th to 7th June 2026. The festival will showcase timeless regional favourites including Dal Baati Churma, Gatte ki Sabzi, Ker Sangri, and the fiery Laal Maas, highlighting the richness and depth of desert-inspired royal cuisine.

The series concludes with La Vie Française, a classic French culinary experience by Chef Roshan Katara at The Dining Room from 12th to 14th June 2026. Featuring refined techniques and celebrated regional flavours, the festival menu will include French classics such as Lamb Bourguignon, Coq au Vin, and Ratatouille, complemented by artisanal cheeses, delicate pastries, and signature sauces.