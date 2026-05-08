GoaFresh returns bigger at Goafest 2026, strengthens participation with Gen Next talent

Mumbai, India, May 08: In an endeavour to deepen focus on next-gen talent, Goafest 2026 returns with ‘GoaFresh’, an initiative designed to discover, engage, and empower the brightest young minds from leading institutes across India.

Now in its second year, GoaFresh strengthens its role as a bridge between academia and the industry by inviting participation from leading institutions across the country. Goafest 2026 will witness participation from renowned institutions, including Indian Institute of Management, (Ahmedabad, Calcutta & Kozhikode), S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA), Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Whistling Woods International, MET Institute of Mass Media, Loyola College and Xavier Institute of Communications, among others. By bringing academia and industry closer, the initiative enables students to engage with professionals while gaining first-hand exposure to the advertising, media, and marketing ecosystem. A launchpad for emerging talent, the initiative aims to build visibility and confidence among students while offering them a strong entry point into the industry.

Speaking about the initiative, Rohit Ohri, Founder, Ohriginal & Advisor Committee at Goafest, said, “GoaFresh is our way of throwing open the doors of the industry to the next generation. It’s not just an orientation, it’s an invitation. An invitation to young, curious minds to see the power of creativity up close, to meet the people shaping the business, and to imagine the roles they could play in it. As a novel AAAI initiative, GoaFresh is about igniting young ambition, unlocking new perspectives, and building a pipeline of talent that reflects the future we want to create.”

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Gokul Krishnamoorthy, Independent Content Consultant, handling student outreach for GoaFresh at Goafest, said, “GoaFresh launched last year with students from four reputed institutions. Our aim this year is to get 50 of the brightest young minds who will join the ad-media-marketing universe and give them an immersive exposure to our world. And who better to help us choose them than the faculty grooming them? We have expanded the net and have received student nominations from leading B and C-schools including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, SPJIMR, MICA and SIMC, with several more in the pipeline. The future looks promising.”

“GoaFresh is a platform where the industry gives back, nurturing the next generation of marketers, media professionals, and creative talent. While Goafest brings the ecosystem together, GoaFresh ensures young minds are not just spectators but active participants. Our aim is to give students meaningful exposure by enabling them to meet, interact, and learn from top minds across agencies, platforms, and leading brands. These interactions go beyond inspiration, helping students understand the landscape and make more informed career choices”, added Rohan Chincholi, Chief Digital Officer, Havas Media India & Student Facilitator GoaFresh.

Set to take place on May 20, 21 and 22, 2026, at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Goafest continues to serve as a platform that sparks innovation and collaboration. By bringing fresh perspectives, bold ideas and youthful energy into the heart of Goafest, GoaFresh reinforces the industry’s commitment to building a stronger, future-ready talent ecosystem.