The Mandate House Drives Rs. 100 Crore Sales for Stans Arize within a Week of Launch

Mumbai, May 08: The Mandate House has successfully clocked sales of 111 residential units worth over Rs. 100 crore within just one week of the launch of Stans Arize, a residential development by Stans Buildtech in Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai. Appointed as the exclusive sales partner for the project, The Mandate House spearheaded the end-to-end sales and marketing strategy, delivering an exceptional market response during the launch phase.

Strategically located at Janata Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Jogeshwari (East), Stans Arize is a thoughtfully designed 23-storey residential tower that blends connectivity, lifestyle, and modern urban living. The development features 1 & 2 BHK apartments with five high-speed elevators, a dedicated tower car park and a range of lifestyle amenities curated for contemporary homebuyers.

Commenting on the achievement, Nihar Jayesh Thakkar, Founder, The Mandate House Pvt. Ltd. said, “The phenomenal response to Stans Arize is a clear reflection of the strong appetite for well-connected residential developments in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Homebuyers today are looking beyond just homes; they seek convenience, accessibility, lifestyle and long-term value appreciation. Stans Arize delivers on all these fronts.” “Achieving over Rs. 100 crore in sales within the very first week of launch is a significant milestone and reinforces the strength of our strategic sales approach, market understanding and execution capabilities. We are delighted to have delivered such a successful outcome for Stans Buildtech and are confident that Stans Arize will emerge as one of the most sought-after residential addresses in Jogeshwari (East),” he further added.

The project’s strategic location and strong connectivity contributed significantly to the launch momentum. Stans Arize is situated within 2 to 5 minutes radius from the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari East Metro Station, Mogra Metro Station and Jogeshwari Railway Station.

Residents will also benefit from close proximity to reputed educational institutions, healthcare centres, retail destinations, and recreational landmarks that include St. Mary’s High School, Infant Jesus High School, Seven Hills Hospital, Holy Spirit Hospital, Hub Mall, Infiniti Mall, Oberoi Mall, Jogeshwari Caves, Mahakali Caves and Aarey Colony.

Stans Arize offers a well-curated lifestyle ecosystem with premium amenities such as Swimming Pool, Fitness Centre, Jogging Track, Yoga & Meditation Area, Moss Garden, Cabana Seating among others.

Backed by over 28 years of industry expertise, Stans Buildtech has played a significant role in shaping Mumbai’s residential landscape. Since 1998, the developer has successfully delivered 45+ projects spanning over 22 lakh sq. ft., serving more than 2500 families. The company currently has 13 ongoing projects and 4 upcoming developments in its portfolio.

The strong launch performance of Stans Arize underscores the sustained demand for quality housing in strategically connected Mumbai micro-markets, while further strengthening The Mandate House’s position as a leading real estate sales and marketing partner known for delivering high-impact project launches and accelerated sales outcomes.