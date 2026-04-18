KragBuzz Retail Celebrates 2nd Store Anniversary with Mega In-Store Sports Sale in Noida

New Delhi, April 18 (BNP): KragBuzz Retail has announced a special in-store sale to mark the second anniversary of its Noida store. The campaign named “Noida’s Biggest Sports Sale” will provide discounts reaching 60% on various sports footwear and apparel and accessories. The brand will conduct its limited-time sale between April 18 and April 28 of 2026 at its Sector 32 Noida outlet.

The initiative aims to bring together leading sports brands under one roof, giving customers access to quality products at attractive prices. The sale will attract many customers because it uses limited stock and a first-come-first-serve sales method which allows fitness enthusiasts, athletes and regular shoppers to find valuable sports equipment.

Over the past two years, the KragBuzz Retail store in Noida has grown into a preferred destination for multi-brand sports shopping. The store provides performance-based athletic items together with casual athletic wear because customers increasingly seek fitness products and activewear. This anniversary celebration shows how the brand has expanded its physical stores while working to improve customer service.|

KragBuzz Sports, the parent brand, continues to expand its presence across India through sports partnerships, retail initiatives, and a strong focus on accessible, high-quality sportswear. Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Gupta, Founder & CEO, KragBuzz Sports, said,

“We are happy to complete two years in Noida. This sale serves as our customer appreciation through which we express gratitude for their ongoing loyalty. Our aim is to make good sports products available to more people while creating a great in-store shopping experience.”

With this second anniversary campaign, KragBuzz Retail reinforces its commitment to presenting affordability, variety and comfort to its customers. The brand plans to grow and retain its retail footprint while building strong relationships with customers through such floor initiatives.