Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils ‘Aanika’, A Divine Diamond Collection Launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Apr 18: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s leading jewellery retailers and a brand synonymous with responsibility and trust, unveils Aanika, an exquisite collection of natural diamond jewellery inspired by sacred traditions and divine artistry. Launched around the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya by cine actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, the collection brings together cultural richness and contemporary elegance in a truly meaningful way.

Rooted in the spirit of devotion and prosperity that defines Akshaya Tritiya, Aanika reinterprets heritage for the modern woman. Across generations, gold and natural diamonds have symbolised purity, permanence, and prosperity. Honouring this legacy, the collection celebrates the rarity and authenticity of natural diamonds formed over billions of years making each piece not just jewellery, but a timeless embodiment of nature’s finest artistry.

Aanika draws inspiration from temple architecture, sacred geometry, and intricate carvings, bringing to life Divine Stories, Crafted in Natural Diamonds is the very essence of the collection. Age-old motifs are transformed into refined, contemporary designs, where arches, spires, and ornamental patterns are reimagined into fluid silhouettes. Each creation is illuminated by ethically sourced natural diamonds, reflecting individuality, brilliance, and enduring value.

From statement necklaces echoing temple silhouettes to intricately detailed earrings inspired by ancient artistry, every creation showcases exceptional craftsmanship. Heritage kadas and rhythmic bangles extend the narrative, offering versatile designs that transition seamlessly from festive occasions to modern-day elegance all anchored in the timeless allure of natural diamonds.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. M. P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Aanika reflects our commitment to preserving heritage while evolving with the aspirations of today’s consumers. With a strong focus on natural diamonds, the collection embodies rarity, authenticity, and craftsmanship, creating jewellery that resonates deeply with both tradition and contemporary sensibilities.”

Available across Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms, Aanika offers a thoughtfully curated selection of natural diamond jewellery. Each piece features internationally certified diamonds with transparent detailing, supported by the brand’s signature assurances including lifetime maintenance, guaranteed buyback, and 100% exchange value on gold jewellery.

Reinforcing its commitment to responsible business, Malabar Gold & Diamonds dedicates 5% of profits to ESG initiatives spanning education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, and community welfare.

With Aanika, Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents a refined expression of heritage where every creation, crafted in natural diamonds, becomes a timeless symbol of faith, beauty, and enduring value.