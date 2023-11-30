KVB expands footprint in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

.Branch network improves to 831

Chennai, November 30, 2023: Karur Vysya Bank today inaugurated four new branches – Three in Tamil Nadu and, one in Karnataka. With this, the total branch network of the Bank increased to 831.

Picture - KVB’s 831st Branch at Marakkanam,

The new branches that were opened today are

i. 828th Branch at Dobbaspet, Nelamangala, Bangalore, Karnataka by Shri S.Kantappa M.A., LLB., President, Dobbaspet Industries Association

ii. 829th Branch at Pernambut, Vellore District, Tamil Nadu by Shri. Jaweed Khan B.A (C S)., Green Valley E – Techno Matric and CBSE Schools

iii. 830th Branch at Tiruvennainallur, Villupuram District, Tamil Nadu by Shri. S.Suresh, B.E., Deputy Superintendent of Police Villupuram Sub–Division

iv. 831 St Branch at Marakkanam, Villupuram District, Tamil Nadu by Shri. Y Amjathali, M.L., Deputy Director of Prosecution Cuddalore Region

