Kyro Capital Launches INR 100 Crore Growth-Stage Pre-IPO Private Equity Fund

New Delhi, June 1: Integrated financial services group, operating across asset management and strategic corporate advisory, Kyro Capital Private Limited today introduced the Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I – a SEBI Registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a target corpus of ₹100 Crore. The Fund is sponsored by Kyro Capital, Kyro Group’s corporate advisory entity, and managed by Kyro Asset Management Private Limited, its dedicated investment management arm.

The fund targets high-conviction investments in profitable, growth-stage Indian companies with a clear IPO pathway within 24–36 months, targeting an IRR of 35% and delivering a premium liquidity event to its investors through a disciplined pre-IPO primary strategy.

Kyro was not built in Mumbai or Delhi. It was built in Indore. Mr. Aman Maheshwari, Founder & Managing Director of Kyro Capital and Kyro Asset Management, is an alumnus of the world’s most prestigious financial institutions – Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Nomura – where he worked across investment banking, capital markets, and structured finance. When the time came to build something of his own, he did not choose to stay in a financial metropolis. He chose to come home.

Mr. Aman Maheshwari, Founder & Managing Director, Kyro Capital & Kyro Asset Management said,

“I have sat across the table in the boardrooms of global banks. I have seen how capital is deployed at the highest levels. My belief – then and now – is that the most compelling opportunity in the world today is right here in India, and specifically in the companies that are growing quietly, profitably, in sectors that are building the future of this nation. I wanted to bring the institutional rigour of a Goldman Sachs to the growth companies of India, and I wanted to do it from Indore.” Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I: The Flagship

The fund is the first in a planned series under the India Opportunities platform – purpose-built to systematically identify, back, and exit from high-quality Indian companies on the cusp of public markets. The fund’s focus sectors are:

Energy & Power: Transmission, Renewables, Insulators, Solar, Energy Storage

Advanced Manufacturing: Aerospace & Defence Supply Chain

Consumer & FMCG: Category leaders with demonstrated brand moat

These are not sectors chosen at random. They are the sectors that are building India’s next decade – energy sovereignty, manufacturing scale, and consumption growth. These companies are profitable today. They are scaling for tomorrow. And they are largely invisible to global capital, sitting outside the noise of the large-cap market.

Fund at a Glance

Fund Name Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I

Trust Name Kyro Alternative Investment Trust

Category SEBI Category II AIF (IN/AIF2/26-27/2191)

Target Corpus ₹100 Crore

Target IRR 35%

Investment Focus Growth-Stage Pre-IPO Primary Investments

IPO Horizon 24–36 Months from Investment

Fund Tenure 5+2 Years

First Close Target July 2026

Hurdle Rate 10% p.a.

Sponsor Commitment ₹2.5 Cr

Kyro’s journey into asset management is a natural, hard-earned evolution. The firm began as Kyro Capital Private Limited – an investment banking and transaction advisory firm that has, over its tenure, advised and helped raise capital for multiple growth-stage companies across sectors. Mandate by mandate, deal by deal, Kyro earned the trust of promoters and investors alike.

In the course of that work, a strategic conviction took shape: the best deals in India are not in the secondary markets. They are in the boardrooms of profitable, under-the-radar companies that are 24-36 months away from a public listing. Kyro decided it would not merely advise these companies – it would invest in them alongside its investors. Kyro Asset Management Private Limited was born from that decision.

A Vision That Goes Beyond India

Kyro’s ambitions do not end with India. The firm has announced plans to extend the India Opportunities series into a multi-fund platform and, in parallel, to enter emerging markets across Asia – with a specific lens on South Korea and Taiwan, and also in Germany, as geographies of strategic interest for cross-border investment themes tied to semiconductors, precision manufacturing, and the energy transition.

Kyro aims to be among the first firms from Central India to benchmark itself as a global, institutional private equity platform – bringing international-grade governance, discipline, and access to capital, while remaining rooted in the values and relationships that define the Indore business community.

Why This Matters: The Employment & Impact Thesis

Kyro was not built purely to generate returns. Its thesis is rooted in a deeper purpose: that capital, when deployed with conviction into the right growth businesses, becomes a force multiplier for employment generation, industrial expansion, and national progress. The companies in its portfolio will not just create wealth for investors – they will create jobs, build capability, and strengthen the supply chains that India is counting on as it takes its place among the world’s great economies.