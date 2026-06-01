Anushka Sharma Celebrates RCB’s IPL Triumph With Heartwarming Gesture for Virat Kohli

Ahmedabad, June 1 (BNP): Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL 2026 title victory was marked by an emotional celebration off the field as actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt moment with star batter Virat Kohli following the team’s triumph.

Soon after RCB sealed their second consecutive Indian Premier League title with a victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Anushka was seen celebrating alongside Kohli and the team members at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a touching moment that quickly captured public attention, she congratulated Kohli with a sweet kiss on his forehead, reflecting pride and joy over the memorable achievement.

The candid celebration soon gained traction across social media platforms, with fans praising the couple’s emotional bond and expressing admiration for the heartfelt gesture following one of the biggest moments in Kohli’s cricketing career.

Kohli, who played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 in the final, emerged as one of the key architects of Bengaluru’s successful title defence. His composed innings helped RCB comfortably chase the target and secure another IPL crown.

The emotional exchange between Anushka and Kohli added a personal touch to RCB’s championship celebrations, with supporters widely sharing visuals of the moment and calling it one of the standout images from the IPL 2026 final.

RCB’s title-winning campaign, coupled with Kohli’s strong performance and the post-match celebration, ensured the night remained memorable both on and off the field.