Rajasthan Eyes Future-Ready Education Ecosystem Through AI and Industry Collaboration for Vision 2030

Mumbai, June 1 :Positioning Rajasthan as a future hub for AI-driven learning, innovation, and skilled talent emerged as the central focus of the Rajasthan Education Summit 2026 held in Jaipur on Friday. Organised by ASSOCHAM Rajasthan State Council in collaboration with IIHMR University the summit deliberated on the theme “Empowering Rajasthan through AI-Driven Education & Vision 2030”.

Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Government of Rajasthan, along with more than 150 delegates, focused on strengthening Rajasthan’s education ecosystem through responsible integration of AI, industry-academia collaboration, digital transformation, skill development, innovation-led learning, and future-ready curricula.

Speakers including Vice Chancellors, Directors, policymakers, researchers, principals, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives highlighted the importance of ensuring that technology-driven education remains accessible, inclusive, and employment-oriented, particularly for students from emerging and underserved regions.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, shared,

“The future of education will be defined by how effectively we integrate technology with human-centric learning. AI-driven education is not only about digital transformation but also about creating equitable opportunities, strengthening critical thinking, and preparing youth for emerging global challenges. Platforms like these are important for fostering collaboration between academia, government, and industry.”

Discussions explored how AI can support personalised learning, improve educational governance, enhance research capabilities, and contribute to building a globally competitive talent pool from Rajasthan.