Century Immencity Brings the World to North Bengaluru with ‘It’s All Happening Here’ Campaign

Bengaluru, June 1: Century Real Estate has unveiled a campaign for Century Immencity, its upcoming 50+acre mixed-use destination on Airport Road in Jakkur, North Bengaluru. Anchored in the thought, “It’s All Happening Here,” the campaign positions Immencity as the epicentre of a new urban lifestyle ecosystem, bringing together work, leisure, retail, F&B, hospitality, events and culture within one vibrant address.

The campaign has been rolled out as a 360-degree effort, spanning IPL, digital and OOH, engaging audiences across high-impact touchpoints. Building anticipation ahead of the launch, Century Real Estate introduced a city-wide teaser campaign early in February, featuring cryptic billboards and evocative visual snippets that hinted at leisure, dining, retail and social experiences. The teaser strategy was designed to build intrigue before the reveal, sparking curiosity across Bengaluru and creating conversations around the upcoming destination.

The campaign film extends this intrigue through a global storytelling narrative, opening with iconic cultural and lifestyle references from around the world, from Hong Kong-inspired dining and Vienna’s ballet and opera culture to Parisian luxury ateliers, live music in the United States, Scandinavian design cues and Japan’s cherry blossom landscapes. As these references disappear from their original settings and reappear within Century Immencity, the film hooks the audience and lands its final message: a globally benchmarked destination where the best of the world comes together in North Bengaluru’s Airport Road corridor.

The film also captures Immencity’s vibrancy and always-on energy through spaces such as the Urban Esplanade, Green Promenade, Business District, Gourmet District, Galleria, Opera Hall, Culture Atelier and five-star hospitality experiences. Whether across work, leisure, retail, F&B, culture or events, the campaign conveys the idea that something is always unfolding here, a spirit encapsulated by the line “It’s All Happening Here.”

A key element of the film’s creative approach is its use of AI-led production, which enabled Century Real Estate to visualize a global narrative with cinematic scale and precision. By bringing together cultural references from across continents within one seamless film, the campaign demonstrates how AI can expand the possibilities of immersive, destination-led storytelling.

Speaking on the campaign, Vikas Nair, Head of Marketing & Communications at Century Real Estate, said,

“Century Immencity was envisioned as more than a development; it was conceived as a globally benchmarked urban ecosystem where culture, business, hospitality, leisure and community seamlessly converge. With ‘It’s All Happening Here,’ we wanted to capture the energy of a destination where something meaningful is always unfolding. The campaign reflects the aspirations of a globally connected Bengaluru and introduces a new way of experiencing city life in North Bengaluru. Leveraging AI-led storytelling also enabled us to think and create at a much grander scale, bringing together global cultural inspirations, immersive experiences and cinematic narratives in a seamless way. It allowed us to build a campaign that not only showcases a destination, but also evokes the global aspirations and evolving lifestyle ambitions of a new-generation Bengaluru.”

With this campaign, Century Real Estate introduces Immencity as a new benchmark for integrated urban destinations in Bengaluru, reflecting the city’s global outlook and strengthening Jakkur’s position as a defining address in North Bengaluru’s next phase of growth.