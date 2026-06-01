Welingkar Institute of Management Engages with Healthcare Innovators at DHN City Meetup Mumbai 2026

Where innovation meets healthcare and ideas transform into impact, ‘Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool) marked its presence at the prestigious DHN City Meetup Mumbai 2026 as an educational partner. The event brought together healthcare professionals, startups, innovators, researchers, and academic contributors from across the ecosystem for a day dedicated to collaboration, learning, and future-focused conversations.

The meetup was thoughtfully curated to encourage meaningful interactions and practical industry exposure. Faculty members from Welingkar Institute of Management actively represented the institution throughout the day by participating in discussions, workshops, and networking sessions centered around healthcare innovation and emerging trends shaping the industry.

Further strengthening the institution’s participation, five students from the PGDM Healthcare Management programme attended the evening sessions: Anviti Kulshrestha, Yash Singh, Varunraj Gharge, Varun Bothe, and Swastik Khade

One of the key highlights of the event was the opportunity to directly interact with healthcare startups and industry experts who are redefining the future of healthcare delivery and technology. The collaborative workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions enabled participants to gain practical insights and understand how innovative ideas are translated into real-world healthcare solutions.

The students and faculty members also engaged in meaningful conversations with professionals from diverse sectors, exchanged perspectives, and explored possibilities for future collaboration. These interactions not only broadened their understanding of the healthcare ecosystem but also strengthened professional networking opportunities.

Sharing thoughts on the experience, a program Dr. Anjali Kumar, head of healthcare, said, “The DHN City Meetup provided an excellent platform for our students and faculty to connect with healthcare leaders and innovators. Such industry interactions are essential in helping students bridge academic concepts with practical applications while encouraging collaborative and forward-thinking approaches toward healthcare management.”

The DHN Mumbai Meetup proved to be an enriching and insightful experience for both students and faculty members. Through participation in such industry-driven platforms, Welingkar Institute of Management continues to encourage experiential learning, innovation, and meaningful academic-industry engagement in the evolving field of healthcare management.