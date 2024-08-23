Landmark Collaboration between Royale Estate Group & Mohali Industries Association (MIA) on Mohali Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ)

Royale Estate Group and Mohali Industries Association enter into a landmark affiliation as a new initiative to welcome industry on board. This amazing development is bound to give a big boost toward making MIEZ the best and the biggest Industrial Township in the region.

On this special occasion, Royale Estate Group announced an exclusive offer on industrial plots at the Mohali Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) for members of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA), during an interactive session held at The Mohali Club on August 21, 2024. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of key stakeholders, industry leaders, and approximately 300 industrialist members of the MIA.

The event highlighted the benefits of the new offer which includes a comprehensive support system for every industrialist and plot owner, ensuring a hassle-free experience. From layout approvals to construction processes, the offer provides assistance at every step, along with access to government subsidies through a Single Window Support system. This initiative underscores Royale Estate Group’s commitment to fostering industrial growth in Mohali by providing top-tier industrial infrastructure at competitive rates.

MIEZ is a unique industrial initiative by Royale Estate Group which will prove to be a game-changer in terms of industrial revolution in the Tri-city and across the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and J & K. Spread over 150 acres with a vision to eventually take it to 500 acres over the next 3 years, MIEZ’s proximity to an International Airport, biggest Railway Junction of the region and close to the Dry Port of Shambhu barrier, augmented by great advantage of connectivity to all the 4 states, makes it the best Industrial Township ever in Tri-City. With unparalleled facilities and amenities like Convention Centre, centralized Reception lobby, Meeting Rooms, Conference Hall, Food Court, Fully Equipped Laboratory, Skill Development Centre, Housing for Migrant Labours, a Labour Contract centre, Staff Canteens and so on, this industrial township is surely going to an industrial destination to reckon with.

Mohali Industries Association (MIA) has immensely contributed towards growth & development of the industrial township through valuable affiliations and collaborations. MIEZ enjoys all benefits given by the Govt of Punjab under the “Invest Punjab” initiative and by the Govt of India under the MSME “Make in India” initiative.

Sh. Neeraj Kansal, Managing Director, Royale Estate Group, expressed and shared his vision for MIEZ, “We are excited to launch this exclusive offer for our esteemed MIA members. Mohali Industries Association has played a very significant role in bringing MIEZ to its current shape and status. Our goal is to create an environment at MIEZ where industries can grow and prosper, backed by our unwavering commitment to quality and service. Through this offer, we aim to initiate a significant step towards enhancing industrial growth in Mohali. It allows our members to invest in prime industrial plots with added benefits, reinforcing our vision of a strong industrial hub in the region.”

Mr. Ashish Mittal, Director, MIEZ, said, “At MIEZ, more than 60 reputed industries are already on board and are in the process of setting up their respective industries ranging from pharmaceuticals, packaging, food processing, agro and agriculture, engineering, tractors and autoparts, metal and bath fittings, machines, furniture, marbles and granites and so on. A few names from these industries are Comments Industry, Zenus Metal Manufacturers, Gopal Sweets, VK Engineering Works, Making Ways Auto Industries, Boparai Auto Industry, Woodcraft, Ethnic Biotech, Forgo Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, Swastik Lifesciences Pharmaceuticals, Raj Steel Furniture, Woodcraft and many more.”

Further, Col. Inderjeet Suri, President, Royale Estate Group, gave a detailed presentation on MIEZ and enlightened the attendees about the journey of Royale Estate Group. He highlighted how, in the new industrial revolution of Tri-City, the group had developed the MIEZ Industrial township through its innovative approach and vision. “The group envisions providing employment to around 50,000 skilled and unskilled people across the region at MIEZ, besides boosting the economy of the state of Punjab”, he added.

The interactive session also served as a platform for attendees to engage with industry experts, discuss the future of Mohali’s industrial landscape, and explore the potential of MIEZ as a prime investment destination. The event concluded with a networking dinner, providing an opportunity for participants to share vision and discuss future prospects of MIEZ and the advantages of the new offer.