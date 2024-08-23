Technical Briefing for Elite Runners of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon Powered by IDFC First Bank held

Police to make elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event

Hyderabad, August 23, 2024: A Technical Briefing was done to Elite runners both International and Indian runners who will be participating in the 13th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon Powered by IDFC First Bank at Hotel Park Hyatt on Friday evening.

The briefing was done by Mr Norrie Williamson, World Athletics Technical Delegate; Mr Hanif Iqbal, Indian Athletics Technical Delegate; Mr Ulf Anders Saletti, World Athletics Certified Delegate, Mr. Hari Prasad, ACP, Punjagutta; Mr Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director, Mr Avinash Palavancha, Assistant Race Director of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024

A total of 52 elite runners are participating in the Marathon.

They were briefed about World Athletics rules, doping control, route details, aid station facilities, competition bibs, shoes, competition rules and other race-relevant details

Competition shoes must be in accordance with the Worth Athletics rule 5. Spot checks could be made and wearing unauthorized shoes will result in disqualification, they were told.

Doping tests will be conducted among the top finishers in the male and female divisions. The athletes will be chosen at random by the World Athletics Technical delegates, it was informed.

The Marathon will have 9 elite-specific aid stations. Apart from these 9 stations, there will be 12 water and sports drink-only aid stations. It is forbidden to receive drinks on any other part of the course, the elites were told.

16 Ambulances and Bike ambulances will be put into service.

Mr Hari Prasad, ACP Punjagutta, representing the Police Commissioner and additional commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic said elaborate arrangements will be made to ensure that the event goes smoothly with the least inconvenience to commuters.

The event is being organised for the public good. The event’s mission is to promote active lifestyles amongst the public and make running the preferred form of fitness activity. Hence, the police extend their fullest cooperation. He urged people to come out in large numbers, cheer and encourage participants. He said the Police will also issue a public advisory on the traffic restrictions.

NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC First Bank is a certified “World Athletic Label race” for 2024 and is organized in accordance with the World Athletics competition rules and technical rules informed Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director.

The main event is on 25th August 2024. Full Marathon will be flagged off at 4:30 a.m., Half Marathon and 5:30 a.m. (from People Plaza, Necklace Road) and 10K Run at 7.00 a.m. from Hitex, Madhapur.