Lester E. Hendrickson Honored as a VIP For 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication

Mesa, AZ, June 28, 2025 — Lester E. Hendrickson of Mesa, Arizona, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and consulting.

About Lester E. Hendrickson

Lester E. Hendrickson is president and professor emeritus at Arizona State University. He currently offers consulting services internationally for the legal industry, drawing on his deep expertise in materials science and forensic engineering. He is also a qualified investor.

Hendrickson holds a Ph.D. in materials science engineering and physics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and maintains affiliations with A.S.M. and A.I.M.E.

In his free time, Hendrickson enjoys golf, bowling, skiing, watching sports, and travel.