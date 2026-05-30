Rajeev Prasanna Launches ‘Banaras’: A Soulful Folk Dhun Rooted in the Spirit of the Ghats

Mumbai, India May 30: Celebrated flautist and music composer Rajeev Prasanna has launched Banaras, a heartfelt musical tribute to the timeless soul of Varanasi. Deeply inspired by the city’s spiritual essence, cultural richness, and the ghats that shaped his roots, the composition blends the purity of traditional Banarasi folk melodies with a contemporary musical touch.

Banaras is more than just a dhun, it is an immersive musical journey that transports listeners to the serene ghats, echoing the rhythm, devotion, and emotions of the sacred city. Through the soothing notes of the flute and layered modern arrangements, Rajeev Prasanna brings alive the spirit of Banaras in a way that resonates with both traditional and modern audiences.

Speaking about the release, Rajeev Prasanna said,“Banaras is extremely close to my heart. It is a tribute to the city, its culture, and the ghats that have been an inseparable part of my upbringing and musical journey. I wanted to create something that preserves the soul of Banaras while presenting it in a soundscape that today’s listeners can connect with.”

Known for seamlessly blending Indian classical music with contemporary influences, Rajeev Prasanna’s latest release reflects his continued effort to keep traditional sounds alive while making them accessible to newer generations.

Banaras is now available across major digital and streaming platforms.