LS Digital Sets Industry Benchmark with 100plus Ads Data Hub (ADH) Implementations in India

Jan 12: LS Digital, India’s leading integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has crossed 100+ Ads Data Hub (ADH) implementations, setting an industry benchmark for privacy-first measurement and performance-led marketing in India.

As the industry moves away from third-party cookies and toward secure, consent-based ecosystems, Ads Data Hub has emerged as a cornerstone of clean-room technology, enabling privacy-safe measurement at scale.

This scale of implementation is a core pillar of LS Digital’s Media Alchemy framework, a strategic approach where marketing is informed by data and insights, scaled through automation, proven through performance, and underpinned by AI.

The framework enables brands to move from traditional reporting to real-time decision-making, providing cleaner attribution and a richer understanding of the full-funnel customer journey.

The impact for clients has been profound and rapid. In 2024 alone, LS Digital completed over 40 ADH implementations, demonstrating the accelerating demand for privacy-compliant data strategies. These deployments allow for sophisticated performance analysis that was previously inaccessible in a fragmented digital landscape.

Rupak Ved, Chief Business Officer and CEO-Media, LS Digital, said, “Crossing the 100+ ADH implementation milestone reinforces a shift we are seeing clearly among CMOs today, the need to drive measurable growth without compromising on consumer trust. In a privacy-first world, marketing leaders are under pressure to deliver sharper personalization, stronger ROI, and clearer accountability across channels. Our deep expertise in ADH enables brands to move beyond fragmented metrics and gain a unified, actionable view of customer behaviour, media performance, and business outcomes. This milestone reflects how CMOs are rethinking measurement, not as a reporting function, but as a strategic growth lever, something we continue to strengthen through our Media Alchemy framework.”

The 100+ implementations span a wide array of categories, proving the versatility of the ADH framework across the Indian market:

BFSI & E-Commerce: Driving cleaner attribution and performance analysis.

FMCG & Consumer Durables: Unlocking richer audience understanding.

Auto, Travel & Retail: Channel Optimization and Frequency analysis

With this milestone, LS Digital continues to strengthen its leadership in privacy-first, insight-led marketing, helping brands turn data into meaningful, action-driven outcomes.