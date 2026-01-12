Aster Medcity Hosts ‘Traumax-2026’ Bridging Gaps in Complex Craniomaxillofacial Trauma Care

Kochi, Jan 12: The Departments of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery and Emergency Medicine at Aster Medcity, in collaboration with the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI), Kerala State Branch, successfully organized Traumax-2026. This academic initiative was designed to provide maxillofacial surgeons with a deep, practical insight into the comprehensive care of trauma victims.

Managing craniomaxillofacial trauma is an intricate process that demands coordinated care between emergency medicine specialists, intensive care specialists, anesthesiologists, neurosurgeons, and craniomaxillofacial surgeons. The Traumax-2026 program emphasized that the care of a road traffic accident victim begins at the site of the accident, noting that morbidity and mortality rates are heavily influenced by the quality of care provided during triaging, transfer, intensive care, and postoperative recovery.

The programme also had Interactive Case Studies, focused group discussions to discuss on Biomechanics of the facial skeleton and modern implant systems, advanced diagnosis and classification of facial fractures, Specialized trauma care for pediatric and geriatric age groups, managing complications in maxillofacial trauma and addressing secondary traumatic deformities.

Doctors from Aster Medcity, Oral Maxillo Facial Surgery Senior Consultants, Dr. Sherry Peter and Dr. Latha P Rao and Dr. Johnson K Varghese, Consultant, Emergency Medicine, led the conference.