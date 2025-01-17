LTIMindtree Delivers 1.8% QoQ and 5.6% YoY Revenue Growth in CC

LTIMindtree , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2024, as approved by its Board of Directors.

“We closed Q3FY25 with a revenue of USD 1.14 billion, registering a sequential growth of 1.8% in constant currency and 1.1% in USD terms. Our differentiated AI strategy has helped us record our highest-ever order inflow of USD 1.68 billion, laying the foundation for future growth. Our ongoing investments in AI, including new partnerships and specializations, and accolades, support our efforts to continue growing as we enter CY25.”

AI in Everything Deal Wins

A global manufacturer chose LTIMindtree to manage its end-to-end IT landscape using LTIMindtree’s ‘AI in Operations’ platform.

A leading global investment firm has selected LTIMindtree’s proprietary ‘AI in Infrastructure’ platform to manage its end-to-end infrastructure services.

A leading commercial property and casualty insurance management company selects LTIMindtree to provide end-to-end services for Duck Creek Suite.

A Middle East Nuclear Energy company chose for its end-to-end IT landscape, leveraging our ‘AI in Operations’ platform.

A leading Middle East Oil and Gas major has partnered with LTIMindtree to implement AI in Cloud operations.

Headquartered in New York, a leading provider of credit ratings chose LTIMindtree to implement AI in Application Managed Services.

Everything for AI Deal Wins

A state-owned insurance company selected LTIMindtree to implement data fabric and development of AI use cases, including data governance.

A leading US-headquartered software company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions has entrusted LTIMindtree with managing their NextGen data fabric.

A leading Middle East Oil and Gas major has partnered with LTIMindtree to implement an advanced data governance platform.

Partnerships

LTIMindtree attained AWS GenAI competency, consequently strengthening its expertise in GenAI on AWS, including Amazon Bedrock and Quicksight. This is one of the most sought-after competencies amongst all AWS partners and marks LTIMindtree’s 11th AWS Specialization. This achievement further enhances LTIMindtree’s overall credibility in AI Innovation with AWS.

LTIMindtree and Microsoft Join Forces to Supercharge AI Innovation and Digital Transformation for Global Enterprises by utilizing Microsoft’s advanced technologies like 365 Copilot and Canvas Sunshine.

LTIMindtree launched a comprehensive 360-degree solution for Oracle Database Migration to Azure Cloud, ensuring a smooth transition, minimal downtime, and optimized performance.

LTIMindtree achieved ITOM visibility ServiceNow’s Product Line Achievements (PLAs). PLAs allow a partner to showcase their expertise and commitment to excellent customer service. These achievements serve as badges of honour in the ServiceNow community and will enhance LTIMindtree’s proposition to impress upon clients.

LTIMindtree was conferred Boomi’s Asia Partner of the Year Award at the 2024 APJ Partner Summit. This award highlights our expertise in integrating Boomi’s technology to drive digital transformation with innovative AI solutions.

Recognitions

LTIMindtree recognized in Forrester’s ‘The Customer Analytics Service Provider Landscape, Q1 2025’.

LTIMindtree recognized in Forrester’s ‘The Application Modernization and Multicloud Managed Services Landscape, Q4 2024’.

LTIMindtree recognized in Forrester’s ‘The Automation Fabric Services Wave, Q4 2024′.

LTIMindtree recognized in Forrester’s ‘The Business Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q4 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as an ‘Enterprise Innovator’ in HFS Horizons: ‘AADA Quadfecta Services for the Generative Enterprise, 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as an ‘Enterprise Innovator’ in HFS Horizons: ‘IoT Service Providers, 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Microsoft Azure Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Data and Analytics (D&A) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘AWS Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Google Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – Europe’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Digital Transformation Consulting Change Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘CyberSecurity Services Europe PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group: ‘Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024’.

LTIMindtree Positioned as a ‘Visionary’ in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP Services.