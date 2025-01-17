Startup Mahakumbh Returns: Igniting a New Era of Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship

New Delhi, January 17, 2025: Startup Mahakumbh, world’s largest startup event was announced today at a curtain-raiser ceremony graced by Hon’ble Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry. As the nation marches towards the Amrit Kaal 2047 vision, and the mission of building Viksit Bharat, the event aims to empower entrepreneurs as key drivers of innovation, economic growth, and self-reliance. The event was held on National Startup Day, which celebrates India’s entrepreneurial spirit, honoring innovators and recognizing the pivotal role of startups in driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the nation’s economic future. Positioned as a global catalyst, it unites all stakeholders of the startup ecosystem under one roof in India, encouraging collaboration and enabling groundbreaking solutions to accelerate the nation’s journey toward progress and global leadership.

Scheduled for April 3 to 5 2025, the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh will bring together founders, policymakers, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders of the startup ecosystem under one roof. The event aims to fuel growth and solidify India’s position as the largest and most dynamic startup ecosystem in the world.

The event is led by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA and Bootstrap Advisory and Foundation.; and supported by SIDBI, GEM, ECGC and DPIIT Startup India. Positioned as a global showcase of India’s startup potential, the event will emphasize regional inclusivity, disruptive innovations, and sustainable growth. With an expected participation of over 3000 startups, 500+ investors from 50+ countries, Startup Mahakumbh will serve as a launchpad for budding entrepreneurs from across 788 districts of India, helping them connect with the resources they need to succeed.

On the occasion, Shri Piyush Goel, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, said,”As we work towards making India the largest startup ecosystem in the world, our aim is to continue to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship on a global scale. The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh reflects this spirit, serving as a powerful platform to unite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and policymakers to drive collaboration and transformative growth. Such initiatives are instrumental in strengthening India’s self-reliance and accelerating our journey towards economic excellence.”

Talking about the event, Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, said, “India’s startups are the harbingers of innovation, resilience, and transformation. As we unveil the Startup Mahakumbh, we celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship that is redefining India’s growth trajectory. This platform is a testament to our commitment to building a vibrant startup ecosystem, empowering innovators, and catalyzing sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow. Together, let us shape a future where ideas thrive and opportunities abound.”

Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, “We are excited to welcome a large number of business visitors to Startup Mahakumbh, including some of the finest startups, Soonicorns, and Unicorns. This event is set to become a melting pot of innovation, collaboration, and growth, inspiring entrepreneurs and stakeholders to shape the future of India’s startup ecosystem.”

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel, said, “Startup

Mahakumbh is a unified platform that celebrates the spirit of innovation in India. The second edition will offer dedicated pavilions for emerging sectors like Defence & Space Tech, Cybersecurity, B2B, and Precision Manufacturing. It will spotlight groundbreaking startups, cutting-edge technologies, and success stories that drive collaboration, empower entrepreneurs, and propel India’s startup ecosystem toward transformative breakthroughs.

Supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Startup Mahakumbh aligns with the government’s vision of transforming India into a trillion-dollar digital economy. The event will feature key discussions on policy funding mechanisms, and technology advancements such as AI, blockchain, and IoT, and promises to shape a future-ready ecosystem that drives both local innovation and global competitiveness.

The event was hosted by the esteemed members of the organising committee that consists of Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge; Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital; Sanjay Nayar, President, ASSOCHAM amongst others.

Expressing his views, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge said, “Startup Mahakumbh embodies India’s dynamic spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. The second edition will feature high impact pitching sessions, personalized mentoring opportunities, and large-scale investor connects, creating an unmatched platform for startups to thrive. Over three days, it will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to collaborate and scale transformative ideas, further strengthening India’s position as a global startup hub.”

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital, highlighted the vision of the event. “Startup Mahakumbh is not just a platform it’s a catalyst for transformation. Our aim is to create an ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity, helping startups thrive locally while aspiring globally. This year’s edition will further strengthen India’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship, while ensuring local talent gets the recognition it deserves.”

Sanjay Nayar, President, ASSOCHAM, commented on the initiative, “India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is at an inflection point, and initiatives like the Startup Mahakumbh are instrumental in driving this momentum. This event highlights the collaborative efforts required to fuel innovation, create jobs, and position India as a global leader in start-up success stories.”

Building on its legacy of driving innovation and inclusivity, Startup Mahakumbh will have the five pillars of the startup ecosystem, designed to empower entrepreneurs and foster growth:

Partnerships: Driving global collaborations to connect Indian startups with international opportunities.

Pathways: Opening new market access channels for businesses and entrepreneurs.

People: Cultivating talent to ensure sustained excellence and innovation.

Policies: Advocating progressive frameworks to nurture a thriving startup environment.

Prosperity: Enabling greater access to investments for startups to scale and prosper.

Startup Mahakumbh is committed to driving regional inclusion by spotlighting entrepreneurial talent from all districts of India to ensure that the startup ecosystem resonates with the aspirations of a billion Indians. This inclusivity, coupled with a focus on cutting-edge technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT, positions the event as a launchpad for the next wave of unicorns.

What to Expect at Startup Mahakumbh: