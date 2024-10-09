MAYFAIR HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS NELSON SUMIT GOMES AS ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER – MARKETING

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, a renowned luxury hospitality brand known for its unique properties with a Pan-India presence, is thrilled to announce the strategic appointment of Nelson Sumit Gomes as the Assistant General Manager – Marketing. Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in the hospitality sector, Nelson is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the brand’s marketing efforts, further solidifying Mayfair’s footprint across the nation.

Throughout his career, Nelson has excelled in crafting and executing innovative marketing strategies that not only enhanced brand visibility but also fostered meaningful guest engagement. His expertise in digital marketing, brand management, and market analysis will be pivotal in advancing the Mayfair brand and navigating the complexities of ever-evolving dynamics.

Nelson holds an MBA in Marketing and a diploma in Hospitality Management, bringing over 12 years of diverse experience across multiple aspects of the hospitality industry. His expertise spans strategic marketing and enhancing guest experiences, making him a valuable asset to the team.

“We are excited to have Nelson with Mayfair Hotels & Resorts,” said Subodh Das, General Manager – Sales & Marketing. “His strategic mindset and innovative marketing approach will be instrumental in strengthening the brand awareness and enhancing the guest experience.”

In his new role, Nelson will concentrate on developing key marketing strategies and fostering collaborations that are aligned with the brand’s vision and values.