Light Up Lives This Festive Season -The Body Shop Launches Spark A Change 2.0

Mumbai, 9th Oct 2024: The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, celebrates five years of impactful collaboration with Plastics for Change (PFC), the world’s largest source of fairly traded verified recycled plastic in Mumbai. To mark this occasion, the brand unveiled a new digital film as part of the award-winning Spark A Change campaign, featuring Indian actress, and model Diana Penty.

The event brought together Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, Quest Retail – The Body Shop, Asia South, alongside Srinidhi Kashyap, Chief Operations Officer of Plastics for Change, and Deepa, a programme beneficiary, to reflect on the journey and impact of this meaningful partnership.

In keeping with the festive spirit and the theme of Spark A Change, The Body Shop celebrates its partnership with Plastics for Change by extending the campaign’s impact. With Spark A Change 2.0, The Body Shop is redefining the spirit of festive gifting, where every purchase not only brings joy to the giver and recipient but also supports the livelihoods of marginalised communities across India.

As part of the new initiative, The Body Shop has launched a donation drive to provide e-tricycles to Plastics for Change, enabling waste collectors to improve their livelihoods sustainably. Customers are invited to support this initiative by donating through the brand’s website and across 200 stores in India.

The festive message is beautifully captured in the video featuring Diana Penty, who radiates positivity and the joy of the season. She is seen enjoying The Body Shop products, gifts, and Plastics for Change merchandise (pouches), inspiring viewers to celebrate with purpose.

Since the onset of the partnership in the year 2019, The Body Shop and Plastics for Change have worked tirelessly to create a more ethical and sustainable plastic supply chain. The partnership has benefited over 2,000 waste collectors, with more than half being women, providing them with fair prices, improved working conditions, and access to opportunities previously unavailable in the informal economy. To date, the initiative has purchased over 2,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste, equivalent to 100 million bottles, helping to reshape the approach to plastic recycling.

Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, Quest Retail – The Body Shop – Asia South, stated, “We’re elated to launch Spark A Change 2.0 campaign, that embraces the theme of giving and sharing the joy that reaches out far and beyond. This film amplifies the positive impact of our partnership with Plastics for Change, showcasing how businesses can drive meaningful change. Over the past five years, we’ve diverted millions of plastic bottles from landfills and empowered thousands of waste collectors, especially women, with improved income opportunities and market access. Our donation drive to provide e-tricycles further supports their efforts in a sustainable and eco-friendly way According to Andrew Almack, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Plastics for Change “Our partnership with The Body Shop has been a game-changer for both environmental sustainability and social progress. By creating a fair-trade market for recycled plastic, we have reduced plastic pollution and improved the lives of thousands of waste collectors. This partnership showcases how innovative business models can address complex global challenges while uplifting marginalised communities.” Diana Penty actress, and model, shared, “I’m proud to be part of the ‘Spark A Change’ initiative, which truly embodies the joy of giving. This year, celebrate Diwali with a touch of nature-inspired beauty products from The Body Shop and discover ethical gifts to share with your loved ones. Experience the magic of the festive season in-store and online, and support their Community Fair Trade partner, Plastics for Change, to help light up the lives of waste collectors who contribute to a cleaner planet.”

As a part of this campaign, The Body Shop is offering a range of beautifully colored CYO (Create Your Own), and Prepacked Gift boxes available in vibrant festive shades, starting at INR 695. The brand, in association with Plastics for Change, has also launched multi-purpose makeup pouches made from recycled plastic in two striking colours (cross-zip pouch and square net-zip pouch).

These special festive offerings, products and curated gift hampers can be purchased from their nearest outlet or online through the brand’s website.