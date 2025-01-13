Minister Inaugurates Indusfood AgriTech & Manufacturing

January: The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, inaugurated the 1st Edition of Indusfood AgriTech and the 4th Edition of Indusfood Manufacturing at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi today. Shri Mohit Singla, Chairman TPCI, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman IEML, Smt. Monika Gauba, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Vijay Kumar Gauba, Additional Director General, TPCI, along with the distinguished guests, industry leaders, and buyers from all over the world were present during the inauguration.

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, in his address said, “As a nation focused primarily on agricultural production, India is rapidly evolving into a global hub for value added food products.” He credited this evolution to the various supportive government policies in place across the food production value chain in India. This have created a strong ecosystem of modern infrastructure, robust supply chains, and employment generation in the food processing sector, altogether acting as a vital bridge between agriculture and industry. Shri Prasada during his address stated that, “This platform, Indusfood Manufacturing and Indusfood AgriTech highlights India’s growing expertise in cutting edge processing machinery, sustainable packaging solutions, and innovative food ingredients, aligning with global demands of quality and efficiency.”

The Minister emphasized the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to make India the global basket, wherein every dining table in the world contains at least one Made in India food product.

Shri Prasada also highlighted the pivotal role that artificial intelligence and data analytics can play in transforming the Indian food processing and manufacturing industries by revolutionizing supply chains, optimizing logistics, and offering data driven business insights.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Shri Mohit Singla, Chairman TPCI noted that, “Agriculture is the highest contributor of India’s GDP and thus plays an important role in the wellbeing of the nation. It is vital to gather and bring all existing and upcoming technology, innovations and partnerships across the world to the industry, and it is with this thought that the farm-to-fork concept was established. In accordance with this, the complete chain of agriculture, manufacturing and finished food has been established by the Indusfood chain of three concurrent yet distinguished events.”

Shri Singla invited all participants to use this platform to share knowledge, ideas and partnerships, and create more business opportunities.

Shri Vijay Kumar Gauba, Additional Director General, TPCI, concluded the inaugural event by stating that, “Let us leave with a renewed commitment to advancing the frontiers of food manufacturing and agritech. Together we can create a future that is not only economically advanced, but also sustainable and inclusive.” Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman IEML, in his address noted that, “What makes Indusfood Manufacturing 2025 unique is its ability to bridge the gap between visionaries, technologists, and other key players. It is a platform where the passion for quality meets the ambition for growth. From cutting edge startups to global giants, this event caters to all who are driving not just innovation but also economic growth.”

In his address, Dr. Kumar also stated the combined efforts of TPCI and IEML to spread the word about these revolutionary exhibitions, domestically, internally and even on the grassroot level, to bring together key players, buyers and exhibitors from the respective industries, under one roof and pave the way for fostering new partnerships.

Indusfood AgriTech and Indusfood Manufacturing are concurrent shows under the Indusfood banner. With these exhibitions, in amalgamation with the 8th edition of Indusfood 2025 being held at Expo Centre, Greater Noida, the complete value chain from agriculture and processing to finished food Is established.