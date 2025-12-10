MMTC-PAMP Appoints Gaurav Nijhawan as Head of Marketing

Mumbai, Dec 10: MMTC-PAMP, India’s only LBMA-accredited Gold & Silver refiner, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Nijhawan as the Head of Marketing.

In his new role, Gaurav will oversee the integrated marketing function at MMTC-PAMP, including marketing & communications, brand building, customer experience and new product development. In addition, he will be responsible for driving innovation and shaping MMTC-PAMP’s overall growth trajectory across Physical and digital channels including retail stores.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP, said, “I am pleased to welcome Gaurav as the Head of Marketing at MMTC-PAMP. He is a seasoned marketing professional who brings a wealth of experience with him. During his career, he has successfully led complex integrated marketing campaigns and has demonstrated success in scaling digital-first brands. We are confident that his leadership will add significant value to our organization.”

Gaurav has over 15 years of rich and diverse experience in the Fintech, BFSI, FMCG, consulting, and technology sectors. In the past, he has been associated with various reputed organizations like IndusInd Bank, Stashfin, Citi, Carlsberg, and Ernst & Young.

Commenting on the new role, Mr. Gaurav Nijhawan, Head of Marketing, MMTC-PAMP, said, “I am thrilled to join MMTC-PAMP, a brand that has set benchmarks in purity, trust, and craftsmanship. As we continue shaping an iconic brand, I look forward to strengthening our culture of excellence, enhancing our brand-building efforts, and crafting compelling storytelling that unlocks new opportunities for growth and deeper consumer engagement.”

Gaurav holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad.