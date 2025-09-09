Momentick, SOMPO, and JGC Global Launch the World’s First Methane Detection Solution Integrated with Insurance

Momentick’s monitoring delivers immediate and lasting impact by detecting methane leaks early, helping energy companies avoid significant financial losses and serious safety risks.

Herzliya, Israel / Tokyo & Yokohama, Japan – [September 9, 2025] – Momentick, an emissions intelligence company, today announced its strategic partnership with Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., a global provider of property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance; Sompo Risk Management, a strategic risk management company; and JGC Corporation, a global engineering firm providing emissions quantification and consulting services (HiGHGuardTM) including on-site methane MRV (Measurement, Reporting, Verification). Together, they are launching the world’s first methane detection solution integrated with insurance, now available to Sompo Japan’s local and international clients.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time. In June, the 2025 LNG Producer-Consumer Conference confirmed commitments to decarbonizing the LNG value chain. Meanwhile, the Global Methane Pledge, launched in 2021, sets a 2030 target to reduce methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels, now just five years away.

To support these climate goals and address the growing risks faced by companies in both LNG-producing and consuming countries, Sompo Japan and Sompo Risk are promoting satellite-based methane detection to encourage proactive emissions management, in cooperation with Momentick, as part of their climate action initiative. This collaboration aims to empower energy companies to take greater control of their exposure to risks, improve the accuracy and effectiveness of methane measurement, and strengthen compliance and early risk prevention, all while advancing key sustainability goals.

“We’re proud to contribute to this strategic partnership by bringing Sompo Japan clients our advanced frequent monitoring solution and actionable methane emission insights at a time when accountability and transparency are more critical than ever,” said Daniel Kashmir, CEO and Co-founder of Momentick. “Sompo’s approach shows how integrating emissions intelligence can strengthen the role of insurers in reducing risk and supporting environmental accountability in high-impact sectors.”

Momentick’s proprietary SaaS platform provides advanced methane detection by analyzing satellite imagery to identify the precise location and measure the amount of methane emissions around insured assets. This will enable Sompo Risk to accurately assess exposure to methane leaks and generate detailed risk reports. For companies seeking advanced solutions, Sompo Japan will facilitate access to high-precision greenhouse gas (GHG) measurement and consulting services including ground-level measurements and Drone based measurements provided by JGC Corporation. These insights allow Sompo Japan and its clients to identify high-risk areas and take informed action to mitigate emissions and manage environmental risks effectively.

Future versions of the risk report will incorporate data from the GOSAT-GW satellite, launched on June 29, 2025, with technical design developed in collaboration with the National Institute for Environmental Studies and Japan’s Ministry of the Environment.

“Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases, and the ability to detect and quantify it accurately is essential for meaningful climate action,” said Toshiyuki Karasawa, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of Process Technology Division.. “By leveraging our on-site MRV expertise and project management capabilities with Sompo and Momentick, we’re delivering the robust data that companies and insurers can rely on to make smarter, faster decisions.”

“Helping our clients reduce emissions is essential to achieving our climate action goals,” said Takahisa Nakamura, Director of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. “By offering advanced monitoring and methane detection as part of our risk management portfolio, we’re reducing environmental impact and risk exposure for our energy clients and standing behind our commitment to support a low-carbon economy through data-driven insurance solutions.”

Together, Momentick, Sompo Japan, Sompo Risk, and JGC Corporation are working to build a sustainable future by contributing to decarbonization and climate-conscious business through methane emission reduction, aligning with SDG Goal 13 (Climate Action). By focusing on data-driven risk management to help companies lower their GHG emissions, the collaboration supports more tailored and comprehensive coverage, improving risk assessment, and delivering measurable value to both insurers and energy clients.