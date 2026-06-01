Ghazipur Paper Market Must Not Be Converted Into a Waste Processing Hub: Traders

New Delhi, June 1, 2026

Traders of Ghazipur Paper Market on Monday voiced their strong opposition to the waste processing facility allotted in the area. At a Mega General Body Meeting organized under the leadership of the IFC Ghazipur Welfare Association, hundreds of traders and plot owners unanimously stated that an area being developed as a modern and world-class commercial center should not be turned into a hub for new waste disposal and processing activities.

Participants at the meeting said that Ghazipur Paper Market is not merely a marketplace but a well-organized business center built through years of effort and investment, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of people. They expressed concern that the proposed Fresh Waste Processing and Biogas Production Project near the area envisages the processing of substantial quantities of municipal waste. According to the traders, locating such activities near a major commercial center and densely populated residential areas could have long-term implications. They believe that it may adversely affect the identity of the area, future investment prospects, and its overall development trajectory.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, President of the IFC Ghazipur Welfare Association, said that traders have developed the area into a business center with improved infrastructure through their own efforts and resources. He stated that instead of associating the area with waste processing activities, the government should focus on its beautification and further development.

During the meeting, traders urged the government to develop the old Ghazipur landfill site into a park and green zone. They said that such a step would be a more positive and public-oriented contribution towards making Delhi cleaner and greener.

Mr. Ramesh Jain, former President of the Chawri Bazar Association, said, “Ghazipur Paper Market has been developed as a modern commercial center. Establishing a large-scale project involving fresh waste processing and biogas production in such an area is not appropriate. The paper market deals extensively in combustible materials, while the proposed project includes provisions for both waste processing and biogas production. From the perspective of safety and public interest, these activities should not be located in close proximity to each other. We will oppose this proposal at every level and will utilize all available democratic and legal avenues to seek its withdrawal. The government should reconsider this decision while keeping in mind the interests of traders, local residents, and the safety of the area.”

Association office-bearers stated that they have consistently raised their concerns regarding the issue before the relevant government departments, public representatives, and policymakers. They appealed to the government to review the proposed project while taking into account the commercial importance of the area, the surrounding population, and environmental considerations.

During the meeting, traders conveyed a clear message that Ghazipur Paper Market should be developed as a model commercial center rather than being turned into an extension zone for waste management activities. They stated that, if necessary, they would continue their campaign through democratic and constitutional means and would seek broader public support on the issue.

The meeting was attended by Association President Mr. Sanjay Kumar; Vice Presidents Mr. Jatin Sharma, Mr. Ankur Agarwal, and Mr. Rajesh Agarwal; Secretary Mr. Rajender Joshi; Treasurer Mr. Umesh Yadav; Joint Secretary Mr. Sambhav Jain; former Chawri Bazar Association President Mr. Ramesh Jain; Mr. Rajeshwar Gupta (Shobha Cards); and a large number of traders and plot owners.