The Mountains Are Moving

How Meghalaya Rewrote Its Health Story in Eight Years

A glance at what the NFHS-6 numbers reveal about a state that decided not to wait.

There is a particular kind of progress that does not announce itself loudly. It does not arrive as a ribbon-cutting or a single triumphant statistic. It accumulates quietly, one institutional birth at a time, one fully immunised child at a time, one young woman who finishes school instead of marrying at seventeen, until one day a national survey holds up a mirror and the change is undeniable. That is the story the sixth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24) talks about Meghalaya. And it is a story worth telling honestly, because the honest version is more impressive than the inflated one.

Consider where the state began. For decades Meghalaya carried the twin burdens common to India’s hilly, sparsely connected frontier states: a high maternal mortality rate, fertility well above the national average, and child nutrition indicators that consistently trailed the rest of the country. The terrain itself was an adversary, villages folded into valleys that a single monsoon could cut off, health centres a half-day’s walk from the families who needed them. Against that backdrop, the NFHS-6 results are not just good news. They are evidence of a deliberate, sustained turning of the wheel.

The numbers that matter

Start with fertility, the indicator that has long defined Meghalaya’s demographic challenge. The Total Fertility Rate fell from 2.9 children per woman in 2019-21 (NFHS 5) to 2.2 in 2023-24 (NFHS 6), a 24.1 per cent decline that is the steepest fertility reduction of any state in India. Teenage pregnancy dropped by more than a third, from 7.2 to 4.6 births per thousand adolescent girls. Child marriage rate reduced by 18.3%. These are not abstract demographic curves; they are thousands of girls whose futures widened.

The gains in maternal and newborn care are just as striking. Data from NFHS 5 and NFHS 6 clearly demonstrates the change. Institutional births rose from 58.1 to 65.6 per cent, and crucially, more of those deliveries are happening in public facilities, the share climbing from 49.1 to 55.7 per cent, a sign that families increasingly trust the government system rather than being forced toward costly private care. Deliveries attended by a skilled health worker climbed to 70.9 per cent. On the pace of improvement in both institutional delivery and skilled attendance, Meghalaya ranks among the top two or three states in the country. Full immunisation of young children leapt from 64 to 75.3 per cent, again, one of India’s fastest gains. The proportion of expectant mothers taking iron-folic-acid supplements for the recommended hundred days rose by nearly half.

And then there is the figure that should give every reader pause: spousal violence against ever-married women fell from 15 per cent to 5.9 per cent, a 60 per cent reduction in eight years. A society does not move a number like that by accident.

None of this means the work is finished. Meghalaya’s child stunting that has seen a 20.9% improvement between the period 2019-21 to 2023-24, still stands at 36.8 per cent, its unmet need for family planning, the worrying dip in children receiving an adequate diet, and very high tobacco use among men all remain stubborn challenges. Thus, the honest reading of NFHS-6 is that Meghalaya is one of India’s fastest-improving states even though its absolute levels still sit in the lower band nationally. It is a story of rapid catch-up, not yet of arrival, and that is precisely why the trajectory matters more than any single rank.

Why the curve bent

Progress at this scale is rarely the product of a single scheme. What distinguishes Meghalaya’s approach is that the state government chose to treat health not as a department’s problem but as a whole-of-government project, and, just as importantly, as a partnership with the communities themselves.

The foundation was laid with the Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project, a multi-year effort to rebuild the bones of the public health system: better-equipped facilities, stronger referral chains, and a relentless focus on data. Out of it grew the MOTHER programme – Measurable Outcomes in Transforming the Health sector through a holistic approach with a focus on women’s Empowerment, which used a mobile application to register and track at-risk pregnancies in real time, so that a mother in a remote village became visible to the system rather than invisible to it. Layered on top was the Rescue Mission, an explicitly multisectoral effort that pulled the Departments of Health, Social Welfare, and Community & Rural Development into the same room to attack the social causes of poor maternal outcomes, not just the clinical ones.

Some of the most effective innovations came from the ground up. SHG-run transit homes, modest community-managed lodgings near health facilities, solved one of the most intractable problems of mountain geography: how does a pregnant woman from a road-less village reach a hospital before labour, not during it? By giving her somewhere to stay in the days before delivery, these homes converted intention into safe, institutional childbirth. The same self-help-group networks, federated through the State Rural Livelihoods Mission, became the carriers of nutrition awareness, agri-nutrition gardens, and behaviour change, a model credited with a sharp fall in severe acute malnutrition cases in the areas it reached.

On the demand side, the Megha Health Insurance Scheme, now in its fifth phase and offering cashless cover of up to ₹5.3 lakh per family, integrated with the national Ayushman Bharat–PM-JAY, removed the financial terror that once kept families away from hospitals altogether. The newer CM Care+ scheme extends a safety net for the catastrophic, high-cost treatments that fall beyond even that ceiling. When a family knows that a complicated delivery or a sick newborn will not bankrupt them, the decision to seek institutional care becomes far easier.

Most recently, the government has trained its sights on the one battle it has not yet won: child nutrition. The Mission 1000 Days programme, built around the now-well-established science that the window from conception to a child’s second birthday largely determines lifelong health, channels nutritional support, mother-and-child kits, frontline-worker training, and community interventions into that critical period. Its companion “003” agenda, zero maternal deaths, zero unimmunised children, and healthy growth for every child in the first 1,000 days, has drawn praise from UNICEF for its community-partnership design. It is the logical next chapter: having moved the needle on access to care, Meghalaya is now going after outcomes.

A model worth watching

What ties these efforts together is a philosophy the state’s leadership has articulated plainly that lasting development comes from long-term human-development systems rather than isolated welfare announcements. It is an unfashionably patient idea in an age of quick wins, and the NFHS-6 data suggest it works. Build the institutions, trust the community workers, use the technology to make the invisible visible, remove the financial barriers, and then hold the course across electoral cycles.

Meghalaya has not solved every problem; no honest account would claim otherwise, and the stunting and family-planning gaps are real summons to keep going. But it has demonstrated something that more prosperous states often struggle to achieve; that a frontier region with difficult terrain and tight resources can post some of the country’s fastest improvements in the indicators that decide whether mothers survive childbirth and whether children grow up healthy. Eight years ago, that would have read as aspiration. NFHS-6 has turned it into evidence.

The mountains, it turns out, can be moved. Meghalaya is showing how, one mother, one child, one village at a time.

Data source: National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5: 2019-21 and NFHS-6: 2023-24), International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai. Programme details drawn from Government of Meghalaya health and rural-development initiatives as reported in 2025–2026.