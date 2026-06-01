By Shri Subrata De, Founder, Swaranjali

Music unites hearts and souls. We are just passing through this world, everything in this world is temporary, but our music is pure and eternal, like a canvas embracing peace and harmony, strengthening our bonds of brotherhood. “Music has its own notes, carrying emotions, personality, love, respect, and trust. No language is needed to understand it; it transcends borders and ages… We are all one family, one world.”

Music unites hearts and souls. We are but passing through this world, but our music is pure and eternal, like a canvas painted upon this world, a symbol of peace and harmony in our fraternal bonds.

Save the Nature

Save life

Save the world.

Safe yourself

May God bless you.