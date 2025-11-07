Muthoottu Mini Financiers Wins ‘NBFC of the Year 2025’ at Dhanam BFSI Summit & Awards 2025

Kochi, November 07th, 2025: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., one of India’s most trusted and long-standing gold loan NBFCs, popularly known as Muthoottu Yellow, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Dhanam NBFC of the Year 2025’ (below ₹10,000 crore AUM) award at the Dhanam BFSI Summit & Awards 2025, held at Le Méridien Convention Centre, Kochi. The award was presented by Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao, Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, in recognition of Muthoottu Mini’s exceptional performance, responsible growth, and sustained leadership in India’s gold loan and retail finance sector.

This recognition celebrates Muthoottu Mini’s exceptional performance, responsible growth, and sustained leadership in India’s gold loan and retail finance sector. The award acknowledges the company’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, and ethical lending practices, which have helped strengthen its position as a leading player in the NBFC industry.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said, “We are deeply honoured to receive the ‘NBFC of the Year’ recognition from Dhanam. This award is not just a testament to our performance but a reflection of a century-long journey built on trust, purpose, and values. At Muthoottu Mini, we have always believed that financial inclusion is not about numbers; it is about enabling progress and dignity for every individual we serve. Over the years, we have evolved from a traditional gold loan company into a modern, responsible financial institution that continues to uphold its legacy of transparency, compassion, and reliability. This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers, employees, and the communities we serve.” Adding to this, Mr. P. E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., stated, “This recognition is a proud validation of our collective effort to strengthen the NBFC ecosystem through innovation and customer trust. At Muthoottu Mini, our focus remains on balancing technology with human touch, ensuring accessibility, speed, and simplicity in every customer interaction. We are investing in digital enablement, operational excellence, and governance frameworks that support sustainable growth while keeping customer needs at the centre. As we expand across newer markets and customer segments, our goal is to continue building a model that reflects both resilience and responsibility in financial services.”

The Dhanam BFSI Summit & Awards is one of Kerala’s most respected industry platforms, recognising outstanding performance and leadership in the banking and financial services sector. As part of the 2025 edition, Mr. P. E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., participated as a speaker on the panel discussion titled “Redefining Lending: How NBFCs are Diversifying and Innovating for the Future.” During the session, he shared insights on how responsible innovation, customer trust, and digital adoption are reshaping the NBFC sector and driving financial inclusion across India.

Operationally, Muthoottu Mini Financiers continues to strengthen its customer experience through enhanced digital processes, simplified gold loan renewals, and faster disbursals. The company operates through over 980 branches across 10 states and 2 Union Territories, serving a customer base of more than 3 million, supported by a team of over 5,500 employees. Its distribution footprint continues to expand steadily, particularly across high-potential markets in South and West India, reflecting the brand’s deep regional trust and growing national presence.