MediaCo Brings Iconic HOT 97 and WBLS Brands to Dot 2 Audio Across Major U.S. Cities

NEW YORK, November 07, 2025 — MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA), the company behind the legendary HOT 97 and WBLS, is bringing its iconic New York sound to Dot 2 audio audiences in Los Angeles, Riverside, Dallas, and Houston.

This exciting expansion marks a major step in MediaCo’s mission to connect multicultural audiences nationwide through music, entertainment, and culture. Listeners in these cities will now have 24/7 access to the best in Hip Hop, R&B, and Urban culture, featuring exclusive interviews, live performances, lifestyle programming, and local community content that celebrates the artists and voices shaping today’s culture.

“HOT 97 and WBLS are more than radio stations, they’re cultural movements,” said Albert Rodriguez, CEO at MediaCo. “Bringing these brands to Dot 2 audio in Los Angeles, Riverside, Dallas, and Houston allows us to deepen our connection with audiences who have influenced and amplified urban music and culture for decades. This is where East Coast energy meets the creativity and diversity of these vibrant cities.”

“Dot 2 provides the perfect platform for us to expand MediaCo’s audio footprint and give listeners nonstop access to two of the most trusted and influential brands in music,” said Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP of Content & Growth at MediaCo.

The new Dot 2 audio channels will launch December 1, 2025, available across all major streaming and digital platforms, ensuring broad access for listeners throughout Southern California and Texas.