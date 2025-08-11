Samvaad 2025 Brings Together India’s Business Minds to Shape Tomorrow’s Boardroom

Gurgaon, India August 11th, 2025: The PGDM–Business Management (PGDM BM) cohort at Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon successfully hosted Samvaad 2025, its Annual Business Leadership Conclave, on August 2, 2025. The forum witnessed participation from over 18 distinguished speakers and industry experts from across India, converging to ideate on the future contours of corporate leadership.

Anchored around the forward-looking theme, “Boardroom 2030: Architecting the Next Era of Leadership, Intelligence & Scale”, Samvaad 2025 facilitated powerful discussions on how firms, leaders, and operating models must evolve to navigate a disruptive, tech-driven global landscape.

This year’s conclave was inaugrated by Manish Dewan, Executive Vice President, SBI Cards, as Chief Guest and was graced by Madhuri Balodi, Co- Founder, Kavi The Poetry-Art Project, as Guest of Honour; and Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, as Chief Guest for the Valedictory Session.

The discussions during Samvaad 2025 explored three important panels, discussed current and urgent issues during the event. “The Fragmented World,” the opening panel, looked at how companies might remain competitive amid shifting geopolitical upheavals. The benefits and difficulties of synergy between artificial intelligence and human insight in organizational decision-making were covered in the second session, “Co-Intelligence.” The last talk, “Designing Adaptive Systems,” concentrated on how leadership teams may create frameworks that can react quickly and steadily to ongoing change while still being receptive to innovation and surprise.

On this occasion, Dr. Arvind Sahay, Director, MDI Gurgaon said, “Samvaad continues to be a platform where forward-looking ideas meet real-world perspective. While this is important for all MBA graduates, it is especially relevant for mid-career managers and leaders who are taking a break for a year or more from their jobs to skill up for the future. This year’s conversations highlighted the need for leadership that is agile, future-ready, and ethically sound. For graduates that are ready to engage with and use AI productively. For managers who can manage a workforce that includes humans and agents.” Dr Chinmaya Kulshrestra, Chairperson, PGDM-BM added, “This year’s success reflects the initiative and commitment of the PGDM–BM cohort in curating conversations that are timely, relevant, and transformative.” “Samvaad 2025 is a testament to the institute’s vision of shaping leaders who can think strategically, adapt swiftly, and lead with empathy in a rapidly transforming world,” said Prof. Sangeeta Shah Bhardwaj, Dean, PGDM- Business Management, MDI Gurgaon.

Building on the legacy of past editions — including Samvaad 2024, which featured leaders from Ola Electric, Tata Steel, and EY — this year’s conclave further strengthened its stature as a premier forum for leadership dialogue and industry-academia collaboration.